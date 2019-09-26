Ally Finl (ALLY) Holder Terril Brothers Lowered Stake; Kemper Master Retirement Trust Holds Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 172.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust bought 17,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 27,202 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.80 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $131.26. About 10.00M shares traded or 16.78% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT DATED 15 MARCH 2018 WITH TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC. AND WALT DISNEY; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS; 31/05/2018 – Trump Wants Apology From Disney’s Iger Over 2017 Russia Report; 06/03/2018 – Former ESPN host sues network for “misogynistic” culture; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap

Terril Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 6.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc sold 17,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 271,125 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.40 million, down from 288,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $33.53. About 1.44 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC ALLY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.06 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Ally’s Clearlane Announces New Digital Service that Will Pre-Qualify Consumers and Allow Them to Shop Directly from Multiple De; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Noninterest Expense Up 4%-6%; 29/05/2018 – Ally Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC – DOUG TIMMERMAN NAMED PRESIDENT OF AUTO FINANCE; 10/05/2018 – EchoPark Automotive Now Offers Ally GAP Coverage and Vehicle Service Contracts; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QUARTERLY EPS: $0.57; ADJUSTED EPS $0.68; 02/04/2018 – Ally Encourages Children to Practice Money Mindfulness This Financial Literacy Month; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Ongoing Effective Tax Rate of 23%-24%

More notable recent Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Ally Financial’s (NYSE:ALLY) Share Price Gain of 77% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Ally Invest Throws Doors to Investing Wide Open with New ‘Freemium’ Offerings – PRNewswire” published on September 17, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Ally, Altria, AT&T, Ford, Micron, Shopify, Valero, Wells Fargo, Whiting Petroleum, Zscaler and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Ally, Anthem, Caterpillar, CVS, Deere, Oracle, PayPal, Rite Aid, Square, Uber, UnitedHealth and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ALLY FINANCIAL INC. NAMED THE THURGOOD MARSHALL COLLEGE FUND 32ND ANNIVERSARY AWARDS GALA PRESENTING PARTNER – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Terril Brothers Inc, which manages about $313.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) by 2,410 shares to 161,019 shares, valued at $21.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $378.77M for 8.64 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.