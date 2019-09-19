Ally Finl (ALLY) Holder Lakewood Capital Management LP Cut Position by $75.30 Million as Share Price Rose; As Hd Supply Hldgs (Call) (HDS) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Ulysses Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $30.14 Million

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 23.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 2.51 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 8.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $258.92M, down from 10.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.86. About 2.49M shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 15/03/2018 ALLY FINL SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS GROWTH 20% TO 30%; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA REDUCED SHPG, ALLY, DWDP, WFC, FB IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Provision for Loan Losses $261 Million; 03/04/2018 – Personetics and its Customers to Discuss Al in Banking at the 2018 Retail Banking Conference; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $259M, EST. $269.7M; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 27/03/2018 – CrowdfundInsider: Ally Financial Set to Open New Innovation Hub in North Carolina; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 03/05/2018 – Ally Financial Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (Call) (HDS) by 97.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 753,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 18,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $729,000, down from 771,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 911,091 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert); 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 188,262 shares to 720,262 shares, valued at $139.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plantronics Inc New (NYSE:PLT) by 424,003 shares in the quarter, for a total of 855,992 shares, and has risen its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT).

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $378.71 million for 8.98 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

