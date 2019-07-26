Ally Finl (ALLY) Holder Glendon Capital Management LP Trimmed Position by $6.75 Million; Archon Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) as Share Value Declined

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 418,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.47M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, up from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.67M market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.9. About 123,230 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 7.76% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Synchronoss Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNCR); 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Co Hasn’t Filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for Yr Ended Dec. 31; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 29/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies’ CEO Glenn Lurie on Management Update – Call Transcript; 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES – DOES NOT EXPECT TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE WITH CONTINUED LISTING REQUIREMENTS SET BY NASDAQ HEARINGS PANEL PRIOR TO MAY 10, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Plans to Become Current in SEC Filings on or Before May 10; 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies Signs Agreement To Acquire Honeybee; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 21/03/2018 – Synchronoss Announces Date of Business Update Call

Glendon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.71M, down from 2.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $33.81. About 1.22 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 8.97% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial: Earnings Growth to Support Increased Capital Generation, Deployment; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINL SEES 1Q 2018 NET FINACING REVENUE UP 6% TO 8% YOY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ally Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALLY); 08/05/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Lists Vehicles on Ally’s SmartAuction; 21/03/2018 – Ally’s Clearlane Announces New Digital Service that Will Pre-Qualify Consumers and Allow Them to Shop Directly from Multiple De; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QTRLY CORE ROTCE 10.6 PCT VS 8.2 PCT; 31/05/2018 – America’s Top Neighborhood Vibes: Ally Home Survey Finds a “Quiet and Quaint” Neighborhood Most Popular With Americans, Followed by “Modern Millennial”; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Provision for Loan Losses $261 Million; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Net $250M

More notable recent Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Are Bank Stocks a Buy on their Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Ally Financial Declares Dividend on Common Stock – PRNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Ally Financial Inc.’s (NYSE:ALLY) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Dirt-Cheap Stocks to Buy for Their Massive Potential – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ally and NAMAD Recognize Emerging Auto Dealership Leader with the ‘Ally Sees Her’ Award – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Glendon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $947.63M and $404.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvr Partners Lp (NYSE:UAN) by 206,513 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $8.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Synchronoss: After The Drama, The Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on November 20, 2017, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Mohan Gyani Joins Synchronoss Technologies Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on January 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Synchronoss Technologies Stock Popped Today – The Motley Fool” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Synchronoss Teams with Rackspace to Resell Digital Experience Platform (DXP) to Portfolio of Leading International Customers – Business Wire” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Synchronoss Technologies Were Suspended Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 14, 2018.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $366.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 195,577 shares to 97,257 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Onespan Inc by 161,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,011 shares, and cut its stake in Agilysys Inc (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $19,318 activity.