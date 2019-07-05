Ally Financial Upped Stake in Adobe (ADBE); Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Decreased Its Position in Ehealth (EHTH) by $558,000 as Stock Rose

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, down from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $87.52. About 180,540 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 250.70% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 246.27% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 41C; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality Implementer; 19/03/2018 – Health Insurers Offer Early Glimpse Into 2019 ACA Market Strategies as Congress Considers Stabilization Measures; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $217.5 MLN TO $227.5 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to Individual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS UPON RESOLVING THE ERROR, THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY STARTED FINAL TRANSMISSION OF THE FORM 10-K TO THE COMMISSION; 21/05/2018 – Five Health Insurance Pitfalls College Grads Should Avoid; 21/04/2018 – DJ eHealth Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EHTH)

Ally Financial Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $304.41. About 1.80M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Meiji Yasuda Life holds 0.42% or 10,392 shares in its portfolio. Bailard Inc owns 41,431 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Park Corporation Oh holds 0.57% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 37,738 shares. 7,999 were reported by Intrust National Bank Na. Clough Capital Ptnrs Limited Partnership holds 1.01% or 43,475 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement holds 876,628 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Management Communication holds 2.74% or 55,314 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 92,128 shares. First Long Island Invsts Limited Liability Com holds 2.89% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 84,033 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Llc reported 50,014 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Regent Mngmt Ltd holds 2,120 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Newbrook Cap Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 6.19% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $101.33 million activity. Shares for $720,480 were sold by Lewnes Ann. The insider GESCHKE CHARLES M sold 21,258 shares worth $4.95 million. The insider Morris Donna sold 13,804 shares worth $3.45 million. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $6.00M was sold by Parasnis Abhay. $34.32M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU on Thursday, January 24. Shares for $7.39M were sold by Rencher Bradley on Thursday, January 31.

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.53 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -340.91% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Com invested in 12,132 shares. 300 are owned by Dorsey Wright Associate. Citigroup holds 0% or 11,479 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Co Llc holds 553,298 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 19,644 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.01% or 6,296 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp invested in 13,350 shares or 0% of the stock. White Pine Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 63,745 shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Llc holds 0% or 51,360 shares in its portfolio. Victory Cap Mngmt reported 1.00 million shares stake. Pinebridge Investments LP accumulated 4,502 shares. Oppenheimer accumulated 3,528 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De has 12,320 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 722,459 shares. Vanguard owns 1.14M shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $110,720 activity.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68 million and $139.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,000 shares to 14,000 shares, valued at $2.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Adma Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA).