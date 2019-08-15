Ally Financial Trimmed Salesforce.Com (CRM) Holding by $1.26 Million as Market Value Declined; Halcyon Management Partners LP Has Trimmed Stake in T Mobile Us (TMUS) by $3.05 Million as Stock Rose

Ally Financial Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $142.88. About 3.71M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Results Should See a Boost From Robust Tech Spending — Earnings Preview; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q EPS 46c; 21/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce Bets $6.5 Billion on the API Economy; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MULESOFT; 20/03/2018 – Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 15/05/2018 – CORVEX ADDED NOW, ICE, MSFT, CRM, MON IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Vlocity Launches Automated Claims Features to Expand End-to-End Insurance Policy Lifecycle Management; 28/03/2018 – Vlocity Announces Industry Cloud Continuous Delivery™ Solutions for Salesforce, Powered by Copado; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Stake Expected to Be Less Than 5; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Financial Group Transforms Client Relationships with Salesforce

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 44,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 168,855 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67M, down from 213,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $77.43. About 854,433 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 22/03/2018 – T-Mobile Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – SPRINT – SCC CONSENT SOLICITATION BEING CONDUCTED IN CONNECTION WITH SPRINT’S AGREEMENT TO MERGE WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF T-MOBILE US; 10/04/2018 – Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 07/05/2018 – Fitch: T-Mobile/Sprint Merger Could Hurt Revenues for U.S. Cell Tower CMBS; 01/05/2018 – Sprint deal could help T-Mobile offer ‘quad play,’ executives say; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate T-Mobile’s IDR ‘BB+(EXP)’; 27/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players Plus, Apple and Tesla report earnings this week, rental scooters are terrorizing San Francisco, and ’70s environmental recordings move from vinyl to an app; 30/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom’s Leverage to Increase on T-Mobile, Sprint Merger: Moody’s — Market Talk; 29/05/2018 – Founder and Former CEO of Boost Mobile USA Rolls Out ALL4PRICE.COM Website to Educate Consumers About Some of the Issues With the Proposed Sprint/T-Mobile Merger

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78 million for 396.89 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed salesforce.com’s (NYSE:CRM) Shareholders Feel About Its 159% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Salesforce Earnings: What to Watch – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Alibaba (BABA) Named Exclusive Provider of Salesforce (CRM) in China – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Does the Latest Drop in Salesforce Stock Make It a Buy? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack Tru Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 275 shares. Natl Bank Hapoalim Bm reported 3.19% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Alley Comm Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2,000 shares. Stephens Inv Management Grp Inc Limited Liability Com stated it has 680 shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 16.72 million shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Washington Tru Fincl Bank reported 345 shares. Plancorp Llc has invested 0.15% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Partner Invest Mgmt LP holds 1.14% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 6,243 shares. 681,137 are held by National Pension. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.15% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Karp Capital Corp accumulated 18,115 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys invested 0.12% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Quantbot Tech LP owns 0.29% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 19,092 shares. The Texas-based Cypress Asset Management Tx has invested 0.49% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 37,000 were reported by Cornerstone Advisors.

Ally Financial Inc, which manages about $524.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 15,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Halcyon Management Partners Lp, which manages about $638.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arris International Plc by 62,226 shares to 1.49M shares, valued at $47.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB) by 47,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.63M shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr (TBF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Limited reported 119,056 shares. Company Of Vermont stated it has 62 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.04% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Parkside Fin Bank & Trust Tru reported 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Amer Natl Registered Advisor Incorporated has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.15% or 933,455 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr has 0.01% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 1,204 shares. Field Main National Bank holds 0.96% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 14,680 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 2,963 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Corvex Limited Partnership has 8.58% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 1.78 million shares. Ulysses Management Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 160,000 shares. Buckingham Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.26% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Moreover, Hsbc Public Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.03% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 418,172 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.10 million for 18.79 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.