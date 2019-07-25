Ally Financial Stake In Pfizer (PFE) Was Upped; As Intelsat S A (Call) (I) Share Value Declined, Maplelane Capital Lifted Its Holding by $1.24 Million

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Intelsat S A (Call) (I) by 41.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 82,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 282,500 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42 million, up from 200,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $20.87. About 840,146 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500.

Ally Financial Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 190% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc bought 95,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 145,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $42.67. About 16.16M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Pfizer points to drugs pipeline and opts out of M&A round; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q EPS 59c; 15/05/2018 – Biosims are tough: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE; 21/03/2018 – PFIZER – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline has withdrawn from the race to buy Pfizer’s consumer health-care business, the British company said; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo leads race to buy Pfizer consumer unit; U.K. saves $113 million a year on biosimilars; 21/05/2018 – Karo Pharma: KARO PHARMA RECEIVES MILESTONE PAYMENT FOR RORGAMMA PROJECT FROM PFIZER; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 04/05/2018 – Christopher Scully Joins PPD as Chief Financial Officer; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Net $3.56B

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability owns 12.41 million shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Forte Lc Adv accumulated 24,140 shares. Ashfield Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 99,950 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 534,146 shares. Evanson Asset Llc owns 17,280 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Com has invested 3.23% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp, a Colorado-based fund reported 7,685 shares. Moreover, Bancshares Of Nova Scotia has 0.4% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 2.35 million shares. Psagot Investment House Ltd accumulated 0.35% or 197,268 shares. Granite Invest Prtn Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 400,000 are held by Catalyst Advisors Ltd Llc. Beaumont Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 21,067 shares. Royal London Asset Limited holds 0% or 2.32 million shares. Blue Capital Inc holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 44,326 shares. Cullinan has invested 0.77% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).