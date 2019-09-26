Ally Financial Raised Salesforce.Com (CRM) Position by $2.27 Million; Copeland Capital Management Lifted Stake in Logmein (LOGM) by $12.53 Million

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 72.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 171,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 408,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.12 million, up from 237,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $71. About 154,699 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN NAMES SARA ANDREWS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.18; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Inc.: Jesse A. Cohn Has Decided Not to Stand for Re-election to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 20/04/2018 – DJ LogMeIn Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOGM); 03/04/2018 – LogMeln Completes Acquisition of Jive Communications; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 21/05/2018 – LogMeln CFO Edward Herdiech Named Boston Business Journal 2018 CFO of the Year Honoree

Ally Financial Inc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 125% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 27,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.10 million, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $152.41. About 2.88M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE FORM PARTNERSHIP; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion; Announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 13/04/2018 – Salesforce Achieved Gender Parity, But It’s a Constant Struggle; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce will pay $44.89 per share for Mulesoft, a 36 percent premium; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Raises 2019 View To Rev $13.07B-$13.12B; 03/05/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Introduces $100M Canada Trailblazer Fund; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 REVENUE IS PROJECTED TO BE $12.66 BLN TO $12.71 BLN; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold LOGM shares while 110 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 45.73 million shares or 2.94% more from 44.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Tudor Corporation Et Al has 0.01% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 7,023 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 93,000 shares. Logan Mgmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,963 shares. 56,711 are owned by Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc. Cipher Lp has 0.12% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). First Citizens Bankshares & Tru Com holds 5,905 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Eaton Vance accumulated 11,706 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,873 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 38,572 shares stake. Advisory Limited Liability stated it has 350 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 40,948 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 506,015 were accumulated by Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc. 24 were accumulated by Tci Wealth. Ameritas Invest Prtn holds 0.05% or 14,496 shares.

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bold360 Optimizes Workflows for Behind-the-Scenes Customer Support Teams – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LogMeIn Announces General Availability of Full GoTo Suite in the UK, Germany and Ireland – GlobeNewswire” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “LogMeIn: A Company Without A Business Moat – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LogMeIn Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LogMeIn Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:LOGM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Factset Research Systems Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 2,192 shares to 42,239 shares, valued at $12.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cable One Inc by 5,323 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,031 shares, and cut its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 976,255 were accumulated by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Partnervest Advisory Serv Ltd owns 3,515 shares. Sun Life holds 0.02% or 620 shares. One Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 1,330 shares. Ima Wealth has invested 0.87% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Symphony Asset Management owns 6,522 shares. Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 19,990 shares. Rathbone Brothers Pcl holds 1.31% or 275,205 shares. 12,826 were accumulated by Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp. 110,444 were accumulated by Regions Financial. Bokf Na reported 73,220 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Com invested 0.22% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Llc has invested 1.41% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cohen Lawrence B holds 18,236 shares. King Wealth reported 39,617 shares.