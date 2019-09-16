Ally Financial Raised Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $3.55 Million; Private Capital Management Stake in Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) Has Boosted by $31.12 Million as Market Value Rose

Ally Financial Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 69.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc bought 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 78,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.72 million, up from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $381.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $119.16. About 8.91 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Sprint President & CFO Michel Combes to Speak May 16 at 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Con; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast; 11/04/2018 – JPMorgan takes stake in analytics platform start-up; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 17/04/2018 – JPMorgan Asset Management Adds AlphaSimplex’s Lowe in Quant Push; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL MARCH COMPOSITE PMI AT 53.3 VS 54.8 LAST MONTH; 06/03/2018 – CARDLYTICS INC CDLX.O : JP MORGAN INITIATES WITH OVERWEIGHT, $23 TARGET PRICE; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan profit just below estimates on weak investment banking; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S WORKING WITH JPMORGAN ON FAYETTEVILLE STRATEGY

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) by 2357.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 1.30M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 1.35 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.98 million, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Air Transport Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $22.1. About 252,045 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regions holds 1.56 million shares. 232,720 are held by Taurus Asset Limited Co. Moreover, Papp L Roy And has 0.66% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 37,729 shares. National Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives invested in 47,881 shares. Quinn Opportunity Partners Lc holds 53,500 shares. Freestone Capital Hldg Limited Liability Co holds 0.07% or 25,384 shares. Acr Alpine Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 5.2% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bb&T Ltd Llc stated it has 0.92% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bluecrest Management Ltd invested 0.15% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Godshalk Welsh Cap Management Inc stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Weitz Invest Management Inc has invested 1.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc invested in 71,204 shares. American Natl Registered Investment Advisor stated it has 1.77% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Texas Yale Capital has 1.08% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 130,008 shares. Baskin Fin Inc accumulated 181,527 shares or 3.46% of the stock.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $182,757 activity. Berger Michael L bought $26,668 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) on Friday, May 10. Crippen Jeffrey C. bought 5,700 shares worth $117,280. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $501,250 was made by Coretz Robert K. on Monday, March 18. The insider Johns Raymond E Jr bought $25,198.