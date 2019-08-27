Ally Financial Raised Its Adobe (ADBE) Holding by $1.33 Million; Shareholder Franklin Resources Has Increased Cubic (CUB) Position

Ally Financial Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $290.36. About 42,004 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Cubic Corp (CUB) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 50,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.90% . The institutional investor held 656,227 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.91M, up from 605,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Cubic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $69.28. About 6,532 shares traded. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 0.45% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 13/03/2018 – Cubic Wins Transport Supplier of the Year Award at London Transport Awards 2018; 04/04/2018 – Cubic to Showcase Next-Generation Training Solutions at 2018 Sea-Air-Space Exposition; 20/03/2018 – CUBIC GLOBAL DEFENSE TO GET OVER $185M CONTRACT AWARD; 07/05/2018 – Cubic Awarded Contract to Deliver PRISim Suite PortableTrainers to US Air National Guard; 03/05/2018 – Cubic Expands Footprint with Office Opening in Dallas, Texas; 09/03/2018 Cubic to Showcase Expeditionary Communications Solutions at SATELLITE 2018; 21/03/2018 – CUBIC,JOHN LAING GROUP CLOSES FINANCING WITH MBTA FOR PAYMENTS; 17/05/2018 – Cubic Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Corp to Receive More Than $185M With Additional Over-And-Above Work in Army Contrac; 21/03/2018 – CUBIC CORP – PUBLIC PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP INCLUDES IMPLEMENTATION AND OPERATION OF A NEW FARE PAYMENT SYSTEM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Limited holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 7,977 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Llc owns 19,971 shares. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 60,684 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Avalon Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 3,580 shares. Forte Capital Ltd Adv holds 3.48% or 36,293 shares. Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Ltd holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 3,410 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 0.04% or 961,789 shares. Westwood Mgmt Corp Il holds 0.46% or 12,600 shares in its portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 227,106 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Com Il holds 22,126 shares. Convergence Inv Partners Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 6,990 shares. Interest accumulated 713,605 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Sigma Planning holds 0.18% or 11,642 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Community Fincl Bank Na has 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.52M shares to 23.70M shares, valued at $2.16B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 37,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 341,028 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CUB shares while 41 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.43% less from 28.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Iowa-based Miles Cap has invested 0.24% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Rodgers Brothers reported 34,775 shares. United Services Automobile Association stated it has 0% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Swiss Comml Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 52,900 shares. Franklin Resource has 0.02% invested in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.14% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). 42,889 were reported by California Public Employees Retirement Systems. Mason Street Advisors Lc owns 9,204 shares. Third Avenue Management Limited Company has 10,064 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bankshares stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Ubs Asset Americas has 21,021 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 347,025 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $531,579 activity. WARNER JOHN H JR had bought 5,000 shares worth $301,250 on Friday, May 10. The insider Aga Anshooman bought $7,196. Shares for $9,904 were bought by EDWARDS JAMES R on Wednesday, May 8. FELDMANN BRADLEY H bought $40,787 worth of stock or 697 shares. The insider GUILES EDWIN A bought $162,417.