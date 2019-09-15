Ally Financial Lowered Its Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Stock Declined; Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Lowered Its Altria Group (MO) Position by $809,105 as Market Value Declined

Ally Financial Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 70% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $130.78. About 4.49M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 29.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 17,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 40,937 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.94 million, down from 58,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $42.01. About 20.74 million shares traded or 113.78% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SMOKELESS TOBACCO CO – SUBMITTED TO FDA MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT APPLICATION FOR COPENHAGEN SNUFF FINE CUT MOIST SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCT; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company Submits Modified Risk Tobacco Product Application to FDA; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 17/05/2018 – Altria Group (MO) Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 26/04/2018 – Altria Sees FY Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.03

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Here’s How Rising Litigation Charges Are Impacting Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings – Forbes” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Boasting A 25% Return On Equity, Is Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crestwood Advisors Group Lc has invested 2.24% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Midas Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 6,300 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mngmt Inc stated it has 3.57% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Churchill Corp has 0.08% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 20,053 shares. Oberweis Asset Mgmt holds 0.07% or 2,743 shares in its portfolio. 6,087 were reported by Wolverine Asset Lc. Bluefin Trading Lc holds 4,621 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Legacy Private Tru accumulated 39,477 shares. Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co has 0.65% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Linscomb & Williams stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Keating Invest Counselors reported 45,494 shares. Lathrop Inv Management accumulated 4,902 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Tanaka Cap Mngmt holds 114 shares. Brookmont Mgmt has invested 1.89% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Edmp invested in 3.73% or 29,227 shares.

Ally Financial Inc, which manages about $581.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 228,000 shares to 293,000 shares, valued at $62.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.35 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Intll Grp Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 200,679 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management has invested 0.73% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 3,359 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) holds 0.03% or 5,701 shares. Cap Planning Llc stated it has 0.25% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Stevens Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.44% or 205,984 shares in its portfolio. 4,910 are held by West Oak Capital. Bluecrest Mgmt accumulated 7,650 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Telemus Limited Com has 0.16% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 37,800 shares. Moreover, Bouchey Financial Group Incorporated Ltd has 0.08% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 6,989 shares. Hikari Limited stated it has 245,770 shares. Fishman Jay A Mi owns 17,550 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank stated it has 0.21% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 116 were reported by Camarda Financial Limited Liability. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 13,829 shares.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “MO/PM Transaction Could Be Impacted By FDA Removing Non-Tobacco Juul Flavors – Morgan Stanley – StreetInsider.com” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Altria Is Investment Royalty After 50th Straight Years of Dividend Hikes – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vaping restrictions likely coming to NJ – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Altria, Apple, Netflix, Slack And More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IWM) by 2,053 shares to 139,771 shares, valued at $21.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IVV) by 1,913 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT).