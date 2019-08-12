Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

As Mortgage Investment businesses, Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) and Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ally Financial Inc. 29 2.02 N/A 3.91 8.42 Cohen & Company Inc. 6 0.13 N/A -1.94 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Ally Financial Inc. and Cohen & Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ally Financial Inc. and Cohen & Company Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ally Financial Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 0.7% Cohen & Company Inc. 0.00% -6.1% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Ally Financial Inc.’s current beta is 1.3 and it happens to be 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cohen & Company Inc.’s beta is 0.16 which is 84.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Ally Financial Inc. and Cohen & Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ally Financial Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Cohen & Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ally Financial Inc. has a 6.62% upside potential and an average price target of $33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ally Financial Inc. and Cohen & Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 3.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Ally Financial Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Cohen & Company Inc. has 15% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ally Financial Inc. -3.46% 4.94% 10.7% 22.98% 20.24% 45.23% Cohen & Company Inc. -1.78% 5.7% -18.97% -45.19% -55.48% -42.33%

For the past year Ally Financial Inc. has 45.23% stronger performance while Cohen & Company Inc. has -42.33% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Ally Financial Inc. beats Cohen & Company Inc.

Ally Financial Inc., a diversified financial services company, provides a range of financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States. It offers dealer financial services, including automotive finance and insurance products, mortgage finance, and corporate finance. The company also provides automotive finance services for consumers and automotive dealers, such as inventory financing and leasing for new and used vehicles; term loans, including real estate, automotive fleet financing, and transportation and equipment financing; and vehicle remarketing services, as well as vehicle service contracts (VCSs) and guaranteed asset protection (GAP) waiver products. In addition, it offers retail automotive financing for new and used vehicles, and leasing for new vehicles; consumer finance protection and insurance products, such as VSCs, vehicle maintenance contracts (VMCs), and GAP products; and commercial insurance products. Further, the company, through its subsidiary, Ally Bank provides savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, interest-bearing checking accounts, trust accounts, and individual retirement accounts; and online and mobile banking, electronic bill pay, remote deposit, and electronic funds transfer. It also engages in the management of held-for-investment mortgage loan portfolio that includes the execution of bulk purchases of jumbo and low-to-moderate income mortgage loans originated by third parties. The company was formerly known as GMAC Inc. and changed its name to Ally Financial Inc. in May 2010. Ally Financial Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.