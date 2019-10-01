Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) EPS Estimated At $0.97; Nexpoint Residential Trust (NXRT) SI Increased By 21.17%

Nexpoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) had an increase of 21.17% in short interest. NXRT’s SI was 510,600 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 21.17% from 421,400 shares previously. With 92,100 avg volume, 6 days are for Nexpoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT)’s short sellers to cover NXRT’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.76. About 81,614 shares traded. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) has risen 55.59% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.59% the S&P500. Some Historical NXRT News: 30/05/2018 – NexPoint Strat Opps Fund Completes Non-Transferable Rights Offering; 02/04/2018 – NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces the Regular Monthly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces Rights Offering; 14/03/2018 NexPoint Credit Strategies Fund Announces Name Change to NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund; 01/05/2018 – NexPoint Residential Backs 2018 Core FFO/Share $1.60-$1.70; 30/05/2018 – NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces Successful Completion and Significant Oversubscription of Rights Offering; 01/05/2018 – NexPoint Residential 1Q Rev $35.1M; 01/05/2018 – NexPoint Residential Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 3c-EPS 7c; 01/05/2018 – NexPoint Residential 1Q Core FFO 39c/Share; 01/05/2018 – NexPoint Residential Board Authorizes Increasing Shr Repurchase Program to Up to $40M, Extends It By Added 2 Yrs to June 15, 2020

Analysts expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report $0.97 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 6.59% from last quarter’s $0.91 EPS. ALLY’s profit would be $378.70 million giving it 8.55 P/E if the $0.97 EPS is correct. After having $0.97 EPS previously, Ally Financial Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $33.16. About 2.45M shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Return on Equity 7.5%; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Provisional ratings to Ally Master Owner Trust, Series 2018-2 Notes; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Provision Expense Flat to Down 10%; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Common Shareholder Equity $30.23/Share; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q-End Total Deposits $97.4 Billion; 22/03/2018 – Ally teams with Drive Motors to Provide Digital Financing that Allows Consumers to Shop Online for Vehicles Directly from Dealer Websites; 04/04/2018 – Ally Helps Consumers Hit a Home Loan Grand Slam with New Baseball-themed Mortgage Playbook, Available for First Time as Free Audio Download; 31/05/2018 – America’s Top Neighborhood Vibes: Ally Home Survey Finds a “Quiet and Quaint” Neighborhood Most Popular With Americans, Followe; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Noninterest Expense Up 4%-5%

Among 5 analysts covering Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Ally Financial has $4400 highest and $32 lowest target. $37.80’s average target is 13.99% above currents $33.16 stock price. Ally Financial had 6 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ALLY in report on Monday, April 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $4000 target in Thursday, September 12 report. Citigroup maintained Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) rating on Monday, September 9. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $3900 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Stephens on Monday, September 9. The stock of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Friday, July 19.

Ally Financial Inc., a diversified financial services company, provides a range of financial services and products for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.95 billion. It offers dealer financial services, including automotive finance and insurance products, mortgage finance, and corporate finance. It has a 8.43 P/E ratio. The firm also provides automotive finance services for clients and automotive dealers, such as inventory financing and leasing for new and used vehicles; term loans, including real estate, automotive fleet financing, and transportation and equipment financing; and vehicle remarketing services, as well as vehicle service contracts and guaranteed asset protection (GAP) waiver products.

More notable recent Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Ally Financial’s (NYSE:ALLY) Share Price Gain of 77% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Ally Bank Surpasses $100 Billion in Retail Deposits in Just 10 Years – PRNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Jimmie Johnson and Ally Team Up to Help Get Kids on Track for Success – PRNewswire” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Ally, Altria, AT&T, Ford, Micron, Shopify, Valero, Wells Fargo, Whiting Petroleum, Zscaler and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ally Invest Throws Doors to Investing Wide Open with New ‘Freemium’ Offerings – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors. The company has market cap of $1.12 billion. It invests in the real estate markets of United States primarily in Southeastern United States and Texas. It currently has negative earnings. The firm focuses on directly or indirectly acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing well-located Class A and B multifamily properties.