Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) EPS Estimated At $0.88; SECURITAS A B ORDINARY SHARES SHS-B- (SCTBF) Sellers Increased By 13.73% Their Shorts

SECURITAS A B ORDINARY SHARES SHS-B- (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) had an increase of 13.73% in short interest. SCTBF’s SI was 2.44M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 13.73% from 2.14M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 24394 days are for SECURITAS A B ORDINARY SHARES SHS-B- (OTCMKTS:SCTBF)’s short sellers to cover SCTBF’s short positions. It closed at $16.75 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report $0.88 EPS on July, 18 before the open.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 6.02% from last quarter’s $0.83 EPS. ALLY’s profit would be $347.94M giving it 8.87 P/E if the $0.88 EPS is correct. After having $0.80 EPS previously, Ally Financial Inc.’s analysts see 10.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 3.29M shares traded or 0.24% up from the average. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 8.97% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 23/03/2018 – TIME and Ally Financial Honor North Carolina Auto Dealer; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC ALLY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.06 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC – DOUG TIMMERMAN NAMED PRESIDENT OF AUTO FINANCE; 21/03/2018 – Ally’s Clearlane Announces New Digital Service that Will Pre-Qualify Consumers and Allow Them to Shop Directly from Multiple Dealership lnventories; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ally Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALLY); 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Return on Equity 7.5%; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Doug Timmerman Pres of Auto Finance; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 2.64%, UP 4 BPS YOY; 22/03/2018 – Ally teams with Drive Motors to Provide Digital Financing that Allows Consumers to Shop Online for Vehicles Directly from Deale; 17/04/2018 – Primeritus Financial Services Receives Top Honor from Ally Financial

Securitas AB provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. The company has market cap of $6.76 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It has a 18.67 P/E ratio. It primarily offers specialized guarding, mobile, monitoring, remote video, on-site, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate investigation and risk management services.

Ally Financial Inc., a diversified financial services company, provides a range of financial services and products for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.34 billion. It offers dealer financial services, including automotive finance and insurance products, mortgage finance, and corporate finance. It has a 9.45 P/E ratio. The firm also provides automotive finance services for clients and automotive dealers, such as inventory financing and leasing for new and used vehicles; term loans, including real estate, automotive fleet financing, and transportation and equipment financing; and vehicle remarketing services, as well as vehicle service contracts and guaranteed asset protection (GAP) waiver products.

