Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Mortgage Investment companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0% of Ally Financial Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.51% of all Mortgage Investment’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Ally Financial Inc. has 0.4% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 3.13% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Ally Financial Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ally Financial Inc. 1,195,847,431.56% 9.50% 0.70% Industry Average 20.11% 13.24% 4.62%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Ally Financial Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ally Financial Inc. 388.77M 33 8.42 Industry Average 120.45M 598.84M 17.66

Ally Financial Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Ally Financial Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Ally Financial Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ally Financial Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.33 2.74

With average price target of $37.8, Ally Financial Inc. has a potential upside of 12.97%. The potential upside of the competitors is 98.14%. The research analysts’ belief based on the data shown earlier is that Ally Financial Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ally Financial Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ally Financial Inc. -3.46% 4.94% 10.7% 22.98% 20.24% 45.23% Industry Average 6.47% 8.47% 10.77% 14.60% 18.78% 26.19%

For the past year Ally Financial Inc. has stronger performance than Ally Financial Inc.’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.3 shows that Ally Financial Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ally Financial Inc.’s competitors are 5.39% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.95 beta.

Dividends

Ally Financial Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ally Financial Inc.’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors Ally Financial Inc.

Ally Financial Inc., a diversified financial services company, provides a range of financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States. It offers dealer financial services, including automotive finance and insurance products, mortgage finance, and corporate finance. The company also provides automotive finance services for consumers and automotive dealers, such as inventory financing and leasing for new and used vehicles; term loans, including real estate, automotive fleet financing, and transportation and equipment financing; and vehicle remarketing services, as well as vehicle service contracts (VCSs) and guaranteed asset protection (GAP) waiver products. In addition, it offers retail automotive financing for new and used vehicles, and leasing for new vehicles; consumer finance protection and insurance products, such as VSCs, vehicle maintenance contracts (VMCs), and GAP products; and commercial insurance products. Further, the company, through its subsidiary, Ally Bank provides savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, interest-bearing checking accounts, trust accounts, and individual retirement accounts; and online and mobile banking, electronic bill pay, remote deposit, and electronic funds transfer. It also engages in the management of held-for-investment mortgage loan portfolio that includes the execution of bulk purchases of jumbo and low-to-moderate income mortgage loans originated by third parties. The company was formerly known as GMAC Inc. and changed its name to Ally Financial Inc. in May 2010. Ally Financial Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.