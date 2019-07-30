Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) and Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Contrasting side by side

Both Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) and Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) compete on a level playing field in the Mortgage Investment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ally Financial Inc. 29 2.20 N/A 3.26 8.96 Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. 4 -1.10 N/A -6.92 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ally Financial Inc. and Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ally Financial Inc. 0.00% 10.4% 0.8% Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. 0.00% -113% -4.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.36 beta means Ally Financial Inc.’s volatility is 36.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 0.76 beta which makes it 24.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ally Financial Inc. and Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ally Financial Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ally Financial Inc. has a consensus target price of $33, and a -2.28% downside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Ally Financial Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.3% of Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Ally Financial Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19.2% of Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ally Financial Inc. -0.51% -1.05% 8.73% 13.16% 8.97% 28.64% Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. -8.33% -24.88% -22.81% -29.2% -64.27% -18.52%

For the past year Ally Financial Inc. had bullish trend while Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ally Financial Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc.

Ally Financial Inc., a diversified financial services company, provides a range of financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States. It offers dealer financial services, including automotive finance and insurance products, mortgage finance, and corporate finance. The company also provides automotive finance services for consumers and automotive dealers, such as inventory financing and leasing for new and used vehicles; term loans, including real estate, automotive fleet financing, and transportation and equipment financing; and vehicle remarketing services, as well as vehicle service contracts (VCSs) and guaranteed asset protection (GAP) waiver products. In addition, it offers retail automotive financing for new and used vehicles, and leasing for new vehicles; consumer finance protection and insurance products, such as VSCs, vehicle maintenance contracts (VMCs), and GAP products; and commercial insurance products. Further, the company, through its subsidiary, Ally Bank provides savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, interest-bearing checking accounts, trust accounts, and individual retirement accounts; and online and mobile banking, electronic bill pay, remote deposit, and electronic funds transfer. It also engages in the management of held-for-investment mortgage loan portfolio that includes the execution of bulk purchases of jumbo and low-to-moderate income mortgage loans originated by third parties. The company was formerly known as GMAC Inc. and changed its name to Ally Financial Inc. in May 2010. Ally Financial Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. operates as an independent residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment primarily originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans eligible for government securities issued through Ginnie Mae. The Real Estate Services segment provides loss mitigation and real estate services primarily on its long-term mortgage portfolio, including default surveillance, loan modification, short sale, and real estate owned surveillance and disposition services, as well as monitoring, reconciling, and reporting services for residential and multifamily mortgage portfolios. This segment provides services to investors, servicers, and individual borrowers primarily focusing on loss mitigation and performance. The Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio segment consists of residual interests in the securitization trusts reflected as trust assets and liabilities in its consolidated balance sheets. Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.