Ally Financial Holds Stake in Walmart (WMT); Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) Stock Declined While Hutchinson Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $10.09 Million

Ally Financial Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $114.26. About 4.58M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 26/03/2018 – WALMART: BELSHAM FORMERLY OF TESCO; 07/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of week; 26/04/2018 – Speak Retail Group Announces Agreement with Walmart to Deliver Custom Closed Loop Payment Solutions; 29/03/2018 – Former Walmart US CEO says Congress should consider splitting up Amazon; 30/05/2018 – Five Million Dollar Walmart Foundation Grant Funds Goodwill® Initiative For Veterans And Military Families; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Walmart may be building drone army of robot bees to pollinate crops; 22/03/2018 – ModCloth’s former CEO Matt Kaness has left Walmart just a year after the acquisition The former Urban Outfitters executive’s role had been in question for several months; 12/04/2018 – Walmart: Florida Spending Part of $11B FY19 Capital Expenditures Guidance; 16/03/2018 – Edge Malaysia: Walmart nears US$7 billion Flipkart deal in India push; 21/05/2018 – Walmart’s Price for Brazilian Unit May Reflect Lower Margins

Hutchinson Capital Management decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) by 60.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management sold 373,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 241,543 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60 million, down from 615,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Mosaic Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.39. About 3.96M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 28/03/2018 – India lowers 2018/19 subsidy for potash fertiliser by 10 pct; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.20-Adj EPS $1.60; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Clint Freeland Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: James Popowich Retires From Board; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO O’ROURKE COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 21/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MOSAIC’S IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC BENEFITTING FROM PRODUCTIVITY, WEAKER REAL IN BRAZIL; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Oscar Bernardes to Board; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES FY CAPEX $900M TO $1.10B; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: RESTRUCTURING PACE IN CHINA PHOSPHATE TO CONTINUE

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86M and $332.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO) by 36,564 shares to 89,821 shares, valued at $7.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Markel Corp Com (NYSE:MKL) by 1,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,194 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $423,564 activity. 2,089 shares were bought by Koenig Emery N., worth $50,022 on Friday, May 10. On Wednesday, August 21 BEEBE CHERYL K bought $249,692 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 12,998 shares. Freeland Clint bought $100,300 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hawaii-based Savings Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.06% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). 12,200 were reported by Regent Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company. 7.85 million were reported by Invesco. S&T Bankshares Pa has invested 0.75% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.04% or 2.57 million shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.05% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Rampart Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.24% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 76,928 shares. Oppenheimer And Co stated it has 28,064 shares. Frontier Inv Management stated it has 0.1% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Ameriprise Finance, Minnesota-based fund reported 578,126 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 508,102 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al stated it has 68,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corp, New York-based fund reported 7.49M shares. Com Of Vermont holds 0% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 91 shares.

