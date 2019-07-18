Ally Financial Holding In Raytheon Co (RTN) Was Has Raised; As Roper Technologies (ROP) Stock Rose, Shareholder Employees Retirement System Of Texas Cut Its Position

Ally Financial Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $4.43 during the last trading session, reaching $173.82. About 926,998 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb Il; 28/03/2018 – POLAND IN PACT WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT FOR RAYTHEON’S PATRIOT; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Selects Raytheon’s All Digital Radar Warning Receiver; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Company Increases Dividend By 8.8 Percent; 14th Consecutive Annual Increase; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Raytheon Partners with Virsec on Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Sales $26.5B-$27B; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,100 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.45M, down from 51,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $376.33. About 79,453 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 0.31% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Glenmede Tru Co Na accumulated 10,691 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corp reported 624 shares. Vanguard Inc owns 11.60 million shares. Harding Loevner LP has 2.61% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Utd Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Marco Investment Limited Liability owns 7,719 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 526,465 shares. Kingfisher Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.32% or 6,006 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Invest Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.32% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 179,763 shares. Oakworth Cap owns 698 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Tealwood Asset Mgmt accumulated 3,858 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Moreover, Three Peaks Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 1% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 9,950 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 563,705 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Washington Trust Bank & Trust holds 200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 14,000 shares to 104,000 shares, valued at $8.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (NYSE:RGA).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $4.03 million activity. $1.54M worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) shares were sold by Conley Jason. 500 shares valued at $163,483 were bought by WALLMAN RICHARD F on Friday, March 15.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.06 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. ROP’s profit will be $317.75 million for 30.75 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.30 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.27% negative EPS growth.

