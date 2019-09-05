Ally Financial Holding in Morgan Stanley (MS) Upped by $420,000 as Stock Value Declined; Epr Pptys (Call) (EPR) Market Valuation Declined While Equitec Specialists Has Increased Position

Ally Financial Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 80,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, up from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $41.53. About 6.82M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 15/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC RARE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 08/03/2018 – Reality TV World: Exclusive: Morgan Ricke talks ‘Survivor: Ghost Island’ (Part 1); 18/04/2018 – MUFG: PLAN TO HAVE NO IMPACT ON ALLIANCE WITH MORGAN STANLEY; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY MS.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JAMES GORMAN SAYS MARKET HAS UNDERAPPRECIATED BANK’S POTENTIAL IN TRADING; 24/04/2018 – Volaris Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CEO JAMES GORMAN SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Cut 1.5% to $98/Share by Morgan Stanley; 09/05/2018 – Commonwealth Bank Target Cut 2.8% to A$70/Share by Morgan Stanley; 15/03/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC HIK.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1050P FROM 1000P; 22/03/2018 – UBS CEO UBSG.S SAYS BUYBACK SHOULD NOT BE MISTAKEN AS MEASURE OF DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME, IT’S A CONSERVATIVE STARTING POINT – MORGAN STANLEY CONFERECE

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Epr Pptys (Call) (EPR) by 123.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 27,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 49,100 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Epr Pptys (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $79.04. About 421,780 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Rev $155M; 21/04/2018 – DJ EPR Properties, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPR); 09/04/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL BALANCE OF ITS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS COST WOULD BE 60 TO 70 EUROS/MWH FOR EPR THAT ARE BUILT IN SERIES; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS FLAMANVILLE EPR NUCLEAR REACTOR COST OF 10.5 BLN EUROS IS NOT REPRESENTATIVE AS IT IS A PROTOTYPE; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share $1.26; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates EPR Properties’ Senior Unsecured Bonds due 2028 ‘BBB-‘; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $5.75-$5.90; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 21/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $62.25 FROM $58

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Tru Na invested in 15,504 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Cornerstone Ptnrs Limited Liability Company reported 12,106 shares stake. The Ohio-based Bowling Portfolio Management Lc has invested 0.55% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Richard Bernstein Advisors Lc accumulated 89,435 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 20.96 million shares. Acg Wealth accumulated 0.15% or 26,312 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys has 0.06% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 789,427 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Sun Life Fincl Inc owns 0.02% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 2,209 shares. First Mercantile Trust holds 0.05% or 4,675 shares in its portfolio. Lourd Lc invested in 10,419 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Plante Moran Llc holds 0.01% or 1,054 shares. Moreover, Cna Financial Corp has 0.45% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 49,734 shares.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (Prn) by 5.50 million shares to 3.33 million shares, valued at $8.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mts Sys Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,200 shares, and cut its stake in Bluelinx Hldgs Inc.