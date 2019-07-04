Ally Financial Has Upped Its Position in Raytheon Co (RTN) by $364,000; Cortina Asset Management Lowered Its Werner Enterprises (WERN) Stake by $1.91 Million

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) by 24.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 56,216 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 176,878 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, down from 233,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Werner Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $30.9. About 215,210 shares traded. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has declined 11.66% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 20/04/2018 – PREMATURE TO TALK OF COST OF VENEZUELA RESCUE PLAN: WERNER; 18/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES INC – COURT HAS NOT YET RULED ON THE NET AMOUNT THAT WILL BE AWARDED TO THE FAMILY; 04/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 08/03/2018 – HUGE OPPORTUNITY FOR INTEGRATING STORAGE WITH SOLAR: WERNER; 19/03/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES INC WERN.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 16/05/2018 – KOMET RESOURCES INC – APPOINTMENT OF WERNER CLAESSENS AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – MEXICO, CENTRAL AMERICA SLOW TO GET WOMEN IN WORKFORCE: WERNER; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL CHALLENGES ARE BROADER THAN JUST PENSION REFORM: WERNER; 18/03/2018 – WERNER: MOST EM ECONOMIES TO KEEP BENEFITTING FROM WORLD GROWTH; 16/04/2018 – CBRE GROUP – MATT WERNER WILL JOIN REDAPTIVE BOARD

Ally Financial Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $173.45. About 1.24M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 11/04/2018 – Raytheon contracted to demonstrate Army mobile intelligence platform; 16/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – WILL TEAM WITH RAYTHEON TO SUPPORT DESIGN, TEST, AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon: Developmental Testing Completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 08/03/2018 – U.S. State Dept. Approves $197 mln sale to Qatari Air Force -statement; 20/03/2018 – Raytheon in final phase of GPS OCX software build; 08/03/2018 – PLANATIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL PROVIDE MULTI-FUNCTION RECEIVER EXCITER SYSTEM TEST BENCH,A CONTROL SYSTEM & A MODELING, SIMULATION ENVIRONMENT; 13/03/2018 – Raytheon: Adriane M. Brown Elected to Bd of Directors; 29/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $460 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON

Analysts await Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 9.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.61 per share. WERN’s profit will be $46.83 million for 11.53 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Werner Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Werner Enterprises to Announce First Quarter 2019 Earnings and Host Earnings Call on April 25 – GlobeNewswire” on March 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Werner Enterprises Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Werner Enterprises Named 2019 Green Supply Chain Partner – GlobeNewswire” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Interview With Werner’s Management Highlights New Capital Structure – Benzinga” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Werner Enterprises Celebrates 20 Years in Mexico Nasdaq:WERN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 183,723 shares to 269,761 shares, valued at $13.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 16,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 351,439 shares, and has risen its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “United Technologies’ Best Company After the Breakup Will Be… – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Raytheon and United Technologies agree to merge – Seeking Alpha” published on June 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “RAYTHEON COMPANY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Raytheon Company – RTN – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Raytheon teams up on counter-drone tech – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon, Northrop Grumman sign teaming agreement on scramjet-powered tactical missile systems – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Jimenez Frank R sold $752,828. 10,023 shares valued at $1.84 million were sold by Lawrence Taylor W on Wednesday, February 13.