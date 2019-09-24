Ally Financial Has Lowered Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $4.87 Million; Trigran Investments Stake In Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) Was Upped

Ally Financial Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 70% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $131.74. About 5.42 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™; 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 334,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.31% . The hedge fund held 3.94 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.31 million, up from 3.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Monotype Imaging Holdings In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $818.05 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.8. About 654,793 shares traded or 22.86% up from the average. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has declined 1.38% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.38% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – ROBERT LENTZ WILL STEP DOWN AS CHAIR, EFFECTIVE FOLLOWING COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 13/03/2018 – Meet Monotype’s New Modern Branding Typefaces: Madera and Unitext; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 EPS 10c-EPS 15c; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.47 — $0.52; 30/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Says Robert Lentz Has Resigned From the Bd and Will Step Dn as Chair; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE NAMES NEW BOARD MEMBERS, NAMES NEW CHAIR; 15/05/2018 – Brand Marketers and Creative Professionals to “Trigger” Digital Transformation at TYPO Berlin 2018; 15/05/2018 – Brand Marketers and Creative Professionals to “Trigger” Digital Transformation at TYPO Berlin 2018

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.47 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

