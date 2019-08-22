Ally Financial Has Lifted Costco Wholesale (COST) Stake By $484,000; Last Week GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Coverage

Ally Financial Inc increased Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) stake by 40% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ally Financial Inc acquired 2,000 shares as Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Ally Financial Inc holds 7,000 shares with $1.70M value, up from 5,000 last quarter. Costco Wholesale Corp now has $122.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.31% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $279.29. About 1.24 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division

Among 3 analysts covering GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. GasLog Partners has $27 highest and $18 lowest target. $22.33’s average target is 16.18% above currents $19.22 stock price. GasLog Partners had 5 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $2200 target. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 8 report. See GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) latest ratings:

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity. MEISENBACH JOHN W also bought $727,935 worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Costco has $30000 highest and $225 lowest target. $261.19’s average target is -6.48% below currents $279.29 stock price. Costco had 29 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, April 24. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $24000 target in Thursday, May 9 report. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, July 11 report. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The company was maintained on Friday, May 31 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, March 8. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of COST in report on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Thursday, July 11 with “Neutral”. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, June 3 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr has 0.1% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 4,132 shares. Hyman Charles D owns 3,249 shares. Jcic Asset reported 53 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Com invested in 0.62% or 590,690 shares. Burney Commerce has invested 0.03% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Qs Invsts Limited Company has 0.11% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 42,630 shares. Bartlett Lc reported 4,079 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Carmignac Gestion reported 954,075 shares. Financial Svcs, a Missouri-based fund reported 903 shares. Switzerland-based Banque Pictet & Cie Sa has invested 0.01% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Mirae Asset Global Invests Limited holds 65,192 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Markel invested 0.16% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Signaturefd Limited Liability Company holds 4,052 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Wesbanco Bancorp Inc owns 0.15% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 12,689 shares. First Bancshares Of Mount Dora Invest holds 13,021 shares.

The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $19.22. About 81,445 shares traded. GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has declined 14.31% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOP News: 21/03/2018 GLOG0 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP: PURCHASE OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR; 11/05/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Election of Director at 2018 Annual Meeting of Limited Partners; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS MULTIPLE NEW CHARTER PACTS; 10/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO MORE THAN DOUBLE CONSOLIDATED EBITDA OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners 1Q Rev $77.1M; 23/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Multiple New Charter Agreements; 10/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP – OUTLOOK FOR LNG SHIPPING REMAINS POSITIVE, DRIVEN BY GROWING DEMAND FOR LNG, INCREASE IN SHIPPING INTENSITY; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 52C; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – GASLOG PARTNERS LP HAS RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL DELIVERED INTO CHARTER PURSUANT TO OMNIBUS AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO AND GASLOG PARTNERS; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS PURCHASE OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR

GasLog Partners LP, a master limited partnership, focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring liquefied natural gas carriers under multi-year charters. The company has market cap of $933.64 million. The firm has a fleet of nine LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 149,500 cubic meters, each of which had a multi-year time charter. It has a 14.72 P/E ratio.