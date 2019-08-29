Ally Financial Has Increased Adobe (ADBE) Stake; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Graham Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Position by $3.64 Million

Ally Financial Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $286.63. About 1.96M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.49 million, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $449.92B market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $5.33 during the last trading session, reaching $172.81. About 10.95M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 13/04/2018 – Russian billionaire sells 49% stake in Brooklyn Nets basketball team to Alibaba co-founder; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Outlook Tops Estimates as Spending Drives Growth; 25/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland: sources – The Edge Markets; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – Barchart Expands FinTech Exchange Conference to Two Days; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Daraz; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Leads a $1.38 Billion Investment in Delivery Giant ZTO; 25/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 28/03/2018 – E-commerce Firm Alibaba Weighs Listing in Mainland China Reports Kangyo Yokohama Securities; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba expands South Asia footprint, snapping up Pakistani online retailer Daraz

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Contura Energy Inc by 121,374 shares to 265,958 shares, valued at $15.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Talos Energy Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fayez Sarofim And Co reported 0% stake. Rockland Tru invested in 2,928 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 27,370 were accumulated by Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt. Hilton Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 40 shares. Torray Limited has 74,362 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.44% or 1.28 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0.13% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 540 shares. California-based Strategic Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cap Guardian holds 0.04% or 10,113 shares in its portfolio. Lincoln National Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,412 shares. 80,706 are held by Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. Overbrook Mngmt accumulated 2,722 shares. First Long Island Investors holds 84,033 shares or 2.89% of its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com owns 6,797 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio.