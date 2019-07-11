Ally Financial Has Boosted Stake in Raytheon Co (RTN); West Oak Capital Position in Qualcomm (QCOM) Decreased by $593,370

Ally Financial Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $177. About 1.45 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 30/05/2018 – LCR Embedded Systems Honored with Three-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 08/03/2018 – PLANATIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon to enhance FAA’s air traffic control system to improve safety and efficiency; 23/03/2018 – Trump should insist on Libya-style denuclearization for N.Korea -Bolton; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $83M MINE NEUTRALIZER CONTRACT; 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL PROVIDE MULTI-FUNCTION RECEIVER EXCITER SYSTEM TEST BENCH,A CONTROL SYSTEM & A MODELING, SIMULATION ENVIRONMENT; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $73M FAA Contract Modification for Technical Refresh of Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 81.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 10,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,330 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133,000, down from 12,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $74.36. About 15.08 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Reiterates Qualcomm Did Not Inform Its Own Stockholders or Broadcom of Its Secret, Voluntary Unilateral Request Filed on Jan 29, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Extend Purchase Agreement to July 25; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Faces CFIUS Review of Qualcomm Takeover Bid (Video); 12/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: BREAKING: Trump issues order to block Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 08/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime closes $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 30/05/2018 – Qualcomm’s new XR1 platform will help take portable virtual reality mainstream; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Warned by U.S. of Possible Trump Veto Over Qualcomm Bid; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Holder T. Rowe Price Said to Have Voted Broadcom Slate; 12/03/2018 – blacq: Qualcomm, Broadcom plan to meet on February 14: sources (Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc and Broa

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kings Point Cap Mngmt holds 650 shares. Fort Lp owns 1,507 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 220,607 are owned by Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia. Dubuque National Bank & Trust holds 2,126 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cibc World Markets Incorporated has 148,070 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Chesley Taft & Assocs Limited has 0.08% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 17,185 shares. Oak Ridge Ltd invested 0.08% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Piedmont Inv Advisors Incorporated stated it has 19,409 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Rice Hall James And Assocs Ltd Company has 0.06% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 30,600 shares. The Rhode Island-based Washington has invested 0.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Boyd Watterson Asset Limited Liability Company Oh owns 4,532 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Alexandria Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Btr Capital Mngmt stated it has 182,461 shares.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.73M for 29.98 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

