Ally Financial (ALLY) Shares Rose While Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $15.66 Million; Bp Wealth Management Holds Stake in Boeing (BA)

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp analyzed 580,000 shares as the company's stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 11.14 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $306.34 million, down from 11.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $12.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $32.57. About 4.03M shares traded or 16.26% up from the average. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500.

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 41.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 13,887 shares as the company's stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 47,002 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.93M, up from 33,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 2.97 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500.

More notable recent Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "When Should You Buy Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)? – Yahoo Finance" on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)'s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance" on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Is Ally Financial Inc.'s (NYSE:ALLY) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Ally Financial raised to investment grade by Fitch – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 6.50M shares to 13.50M shares, valued at $14.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cemex Sab (NYSE:CX) by 572,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.33M shares, and has risen its stake in Telecom Argentina Sa (NYSE:TEO).

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $364.98M for 8.39 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

