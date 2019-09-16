Ally Financial (ALLY) Shareholder Yorktown Management & Research Co Lowered Its Position; Q Global Advisors Lowered Its Position in Century Cmntys (CCS) by $8.21 Million

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 51.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc sold 315,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 293,942 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.81M, down from 609,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.81M market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $29.89. About 238,395 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) by 80.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc analyzed 125,500 shares as the company's stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 29,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $914,000, down from 155,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Ally Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $13.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.77. About 2.59M shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500.



Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $378.71M for 8.96 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40M and $264.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) by 14,900 shares to 37,600 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Life Storage Inc. by 4,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Interpublic Group Of Cos. Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

