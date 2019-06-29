Ally Financial (ALLY) Shareholder Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position as Shares Rose; Rnc Capital Management Upped Stake in International Paper Co (IP) by $3.54 Million

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 580,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 11.14M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $306.34M, down from 11.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $30.99. About 5.82M shares traded or 75.63% up from the average. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 8.97% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Return on Equity 7.5%; 23/03/2018 – TIME and Ally Financial Honor North Carolina Auto Dealer; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Net Financing Revenue Up 3%-6%, Ex-Core OID; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QUARTERLY EPS: $0.57; ADJUSTED EPS $0.68; 19/04/2018 – Ally Announces Leadership Changes; 25/05/2018 – Ally Financial at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 12; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Net Financing Revenue Up 6%-8%, Ex-Core OID; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q-End Total Deposits $97.4 Billion; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Adj EPS 68c

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased its stake in International Paper Co (IP) by 10.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc bought 76,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 807,087 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.34M, up from 730,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in International Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $43.32. About 4.75M shares traded or 53.40% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA BOARD REAFFIRMS REJECTION OF INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO – CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS SUBMITTED A PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SMURFIT KAPPA (CORRECTS; 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S: INTL PAPER’S BID TO BUY SMURFIT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects $11B International Paper Offer (Video); 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa reaffirms rejection of International Paper approach; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SEEN OPENING UP 7 TO 10 PERCENT AFTER REJECTING UNSOLICITED APPROACH FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER-TRADERS; 27/03/2018 – International Paper’s Pursuit of Smurfit Kappa May Turn Hostile; 26/03/2018 – Ireland’s Smurfit Kappa on Monday said it had rejected an increased takeover offer from U.S. rival International Paper; 06/03/2018 – IP PROPOSAL VALUES SMURFIT KAPPA’S CURRENT SHARE CAPITAL €8.6B; 06/03/2018 – RPT-INTERNATIONAL PAPER – POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cemex Sab (NYSE:CX) by 572,715 shares to 6.33M shares, valued at $29.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.15M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 6.02% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $349.50 million for 8.80 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Unloved Ally Financial Is A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “CBJ Morning Buzz: Brewery, other new tenants headed to Camp North End; Charlotte’s most dangerous spots for pedestrians – Charlotte Business Journal” published on June 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Ally Bank Celebrates 10 Years of ‘Doing It Right’ for Customers – PRNewswire” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stock Market News: Jony Ive Leaves Apple; Savings Accounts See Rate Cuts – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “International Paper: Industry Leader On Sale? – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Splunk Inc (SPLK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Intercontinental Exchange Launches NYSE Board Advisory Council to Advance Board Diversity – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Armata Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Intellectual Property Portfolio with New Patent Allowances in Europe and Canada – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Fortune.com‘s news article titled: “A Bang Up Week for Ripple: CEO Daily – Fortune” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Curr Hed Msci Eafe Etf (HEFA) by 74,005 shares to 331,555 shares, valued at $9.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 73,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Small (SCZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The France-based Natixis has invested 0.1% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Fukoku Mutual Life Company reported 3,600 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset holds 19,360 shares. Connecticut-based Hartford Mngmt has invested 0.08% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Proshare Advsrs Limited has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Toronto Dominion Bank has invested 0.02% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Company Lc holds 0% or 46,900 shares in its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Lc invested 0.07% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Patten Patten Inc Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 4,331 shares. Private Tru Na reported 5,708 shares stake. Wright Investors Inc, Connecticut-based fund reported 13,431 shares. Lazard Asset Lc stated it has 28,100 shares. Brown Advisory has 8,021 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 1,556 shares. Legal General Public Limited invested 0.07% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.10 million activity.