Allstate Stake in Abbvie (ABBV) Lifted by $655,120; Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Shareholder Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Lowered Stake by $940,000 as Share Value Declined

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59 million, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 5.35M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium; 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Investing in Chinese Chipmaking Industry, TSMC and Foxconn Expansion in China (Video); 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.09 BLN; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 17/04/2018 – DoJ TN Eastern: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health Care

Allstate Corp increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp bought 8,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 113,820 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.17M, up from 105,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $65.74. About 6.12 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – IMFINZI SIGNIF IMPROVES OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll PACIFIC TRIAL FOR UNRESECTABLE STAGE lll NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 09/03/2018 – $ABBV AbbVie prevails against Sandoz as two IPR patent trials against AbbVie Adalimumab patent claims are denied; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 08/03/2018 – STADA SAYS AIMS TO EXPAND BY INTERNATIONALISATION OF BUSINESS, SAYS HAS EXITED ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILARS BUSINESS; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Trial Also Assessed Efficacy of Imfinzi, Tremelimumab as Monotherapies; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Negative Results From Phase 3 Trial of Imfinzi and Tremelimumab

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. 7,500 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. 30,000 shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $2.02 million on Monday, July 29. $1.00 million worth of stock was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of stock or 30,400 shares. $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Choate Advisors holds 65,123 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 17,042 shares. Regentatlantic Limited Liability holds 0.31% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 55,491 shares. Shufro Rose & Ltd accumulated 2,925 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Concorde Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 3,697 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 297,252 shares. Veritas Investment Llp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Letko Brosseau & Associates holds 0.58% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 724,292 shares. Barclays Public Limited reported 2.97M shares. Pinnacle Associate Ltd holds 0.2% or 109,792 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.29% or 1.38 million shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 48,311 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. 252,364 were reported by Tocqueville Asset Mngmt L P. Axa holds 0.23% or 728,137 shares. Leavell Investment has 69,294 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio.

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 38,035 shares to 25,604 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 57,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,919 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.