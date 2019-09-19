Allstate Raised Its Metlife (MET) Position; Citigroup Has 0.82 Sentiment

Allstate Corp increased Metlife Inc (MET) stake by 350.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Allstate Corp acquired 50,768 shares as Metlife Inc (MET)’s stock rose 8.12%. The Allstate Corp holds 65,269 shares with $3.24M value, up from 14,501 last quarter. Metlife Inc now has $45.18B valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $48.25. About 1.73M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 30/03/2018 – MetLife and WeSure Form Strategic Digital Insurance Partnership; 09/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation and Verb Launch Competition to Improve Financial Health in the U.S; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump’s bank watchdog bought financial stocks up until taking office; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names John McCallion Chief Financial Officer; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates MetLife Preferred Shares Series E ‘BBB’; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates MetLife Inc. Series D Preferred Shares ‘BBB’; 02/04/2018 – MetLife to Hold Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Finance Chief Steps Down; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FOLLOWING ANNUITY PURCHASE AND TRANSFER, PENSION PLANS WILL REMAIN WELL FUNDED; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Net $1.25B

Citigroup Inc (C) investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 435 hedge funds increased or started new stock positions, while 531 cut down and sold their stock positions in Citigroup Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 1.66 billion shares, down from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Citigroup Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 84 to 93 for an increase of 9. Sold All: 46 Reduced: 485 Increased: 336 New Position: 99.

The stock increased 0.20% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $70.23. About 4.27M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (C) has declined 1.56% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 09/04/2018 – DEFACTO IPO: ÜNLÜ MENKUL DEĞERLER A.Ş. AND CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS LIMITED ARE ACTING AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Rating To Note Of Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc; 26/04/2018 – CITI ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENTS IN INTERNAL MEMO; 29/05/2018 – CITI SAYS WILL STAND BY SEARS, HELP IT MANAGE TRANSFORMATION; 20/03/2018 – FENNER PLC FENR.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 610P FROM 525P; 04/04/2018 – Citigroup at Capital Link Singapore Maritime Forum Apr 24; 07/05/2018 – Citi’s Strength in Corporate Services Could Help it Double EPS by 2020 — Letter; 01/05/2018 – Citigroup CEO at the Milken Conference: ‘The World Is OK’ — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Citi appoints Cecilia Ronan as new Irish head; 14/03/2018 – IPT: CITIGROUP EUR BENCHMARK 10Y FIXED MS +80 AREA

Valueact Holdings L.P. holds 23.05% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. for 31.53 million shares. Greenhaven Associates Inc owns 12.09 million shares or 14.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Portland Investment Counsel Inc. has 9.85% invested in the company for 272,000 shares. The New York-based Fir Tree Capital Management Lp has invested 9.54% in the stock. Lakewood Capital Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 4.04 million shares.

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial services and products for consumers, firms, governments, and institutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $158.65 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Citicorp and Citi Holdings. It has a 9.77 P/E ratio. The Citicorp segment offers traditional banking services to retail clients through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.87 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MetLife has $5300 highest and $4100 lowest target. $48.20’s average target is -0.10% below currents $48.25 stock price. MetLife had 8 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 9. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, September 13 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 20 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold MET shares while 290 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 688.74 million shares or 2.11% less from 703.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 5,314 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 126,980 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0.22% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 1.01M shares. Quantbot Lp holds 27,975 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Ltd holds 1.06% or 80,405 shares in its portfolio. Markston Intl Limited Liability holds 0.47% or 81,633 shares. Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.19% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 37,447 shares. Hartford Management reported 42 shares stake. Mariner Ltd Com holds 0.47% or 786,851 shares in its portfolio. 291,239 are owned by Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia. Strs Ohio accumulated 858,596 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corporation holds 0.01% or 27,670 shares. Bp Public Limited Co holds 0.17% or 90,000 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl holds 0.01% or 44,526 shares in its portfolio. Argyle Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.98% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

