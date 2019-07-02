Allstate Lowered Its Symantec (SYMC) Position as Shares Declined; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Has Lifted Position

Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 9.40M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 59.51 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02B, up from 50.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $368.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $113.68. About 12.72 million shares traded or 10.27% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Adjusted Expense About $63B; 02/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Loomis Sayles CLO II $414.8m Reset Via JPMorgan; 31/05/2018 – OCADO GROUP PLC OCDO.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 871P FROM 505P; 05/04/2018 – Chase and IHG® Expand Card Portfolio to Offer Richest Rewards Yet with Two New Cards, Premier and Traveler; 25/04/2018 – JPMorgan Sees Opportunities in Asian Junk Bonds as Outflows Ebb; 14/05/2018 – William Lyon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 29 (Table); 11/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 30/05/2018 – Ceridian to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Leaders Forum; 15/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17

Allstate Corp decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 74.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp sold 32,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,131 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $256,000, down from 43,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $22.06. About 3.78M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – Symantec provides a little more clarity on internal probe; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Reveals Little on Call to Discuss Investigation; 21/05/2018 – Pax8 Now Offering Symantec’s Complete Suite of Cloud Security Solutions with the Addition of Symantec Endpoint Protection Mobile; 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Symantec’s Internal Investigation Increases Event Risk Within the Context of the ‘BB+’ IDR; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Looking Into Financial Issues That Could Lead to Amended Results; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – UNLIKELY THAT INVESTIGATION WILL BE COMPLETED IN TIME TO FILE ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K IN A TIMELY MANNER; 25/05/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Symantec Corporation and Certain Officers — SYMC; 17/05/2018 – KASKELA LAW LLC: Important Deadline Established in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Symantec Corp. – SYMC; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Gains Ahead of Investor Call to Address Investigation

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which manages about $199.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.34 million shares to 5.55 million shares, valued at $528.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. 1,700 shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L, worth $194,242 on Thursday, April 18. Another trade for 5,831 shares valued at $599,304 was sold by BACON ASHLEY. $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Petno Douglas B. Beer Lori A sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40 million. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by CROWN JAMES S. Another trade for 3,022 shares valued at $317,310 was made by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29.

Analysts await Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.19 per share. SYMC’s profit will be $133.95 million for 26.26 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Symantec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.59% negative EPS growth.

