Allstate Lifted Valero Energy New (VLO) Stake by $824,628; Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Stock Declined While Hood River Capital Management Has Trimmed by $1.22 Million Its Holding

Allstate Corp increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 45.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp bought 9,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 31,545 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, up from 21,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $72.76. About 2.08 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – TAMMY ODOM, COURT CLERK, COMMENTS ON VALERO UNIT FIRE BY PHONE; 30/04/2018 – The combined company that would leapfrog Valero Energy as the largest U.S. refiner by capacity; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – Valero Reports Flaring at McKee Refinery in Texas; 12/03/2018 – Valero Completing Maintenance at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – DON’T THINK THERE ARE SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITIES FOR CONSOLIDATION IN THE REFINING BUSINESS – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Net $469M; 06/03/2018 – Valero Reports ‘Refinery-Wide’ Power Outage at Three Rivers Plant; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery completes large hydrocracker restart

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 38,214 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.48M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $28.99. About 640,595 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees FY18 Rev $1.03B-$1.055B; 29/03/2018 – BMR GROUP PLC – “SEVERELY DISAPPOINTED WITH LACK OF PERFORMANCE BY ACI UNDER TERMS OF FACILITY AGREEMENT IT ENTERED INTO WITH BMR ON 23 SEPTEMBER 2016”; 13/03/2018 – DBS Drives Digital Transformation in Asia-Pacific with ACI Worldwide; 30/04/2018 – Nearly 80 Percent of Banks Expect Real-Time Payments and Open Banking Will Drive Payments Transformation Over Time; 22/03/2018 – UnionPay International Forges Major Strategic Alliance with ACI Worldwide to Grow Global Footprint; 11/03/2018 – AGSTTL and ACI Highlight Key Megatrends Shaping India’s Digital Payments Revolution – By 2025, Digital Transactions Could Be; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Total Bookings $266M; 10/04/2018 – MRSS India Wins Multi-year ACI-ASQ Survey at 20 Airports Across India; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in ACI Worldwide; 10/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 11,755 shares to 12,792 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4.