Allstate Lifted Exelon (EXC) Position by $328,671; As Mitek Sys Com New (MITK) Valuation Declined, Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Boosted by $538,695 Its Holding

Allstate Corp increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp bought 6,993 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 99,366 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.76 million, up from 92,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $47.38. About 3.66M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd Icebox Derby Competition Before it Closes; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ITS THREE MILE ISLAND (TMI) AND DRESDEN NUCLEAR PLANTS DID NOT CLEAR IN ANNUAL PJM CAPACITY AUCTION; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – EXELON’S OTHER NUCLEAR PLANTS IN PJM CLEARED IN AUCTION FOR 2021-2022 PLANNING YEAR; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 23/03/2018 – EXELON ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FROM WINTER RE; 12/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES POWER AT BYRON 2 REACTOR TO 100% FROM 90%: NRC; 04/04/2018 – Steve Scalise: Exelon Utilities Passing Along $525M to Customers Because of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Joseph Dominguez Promoted to CEO of ComEd; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT BYRON 2 REACTOR TO 90% FROM 100%: NRC; 10/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc Com New (MITK) by 71.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 59,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The institutional investor held 143,805 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, up from 83,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.93. About 239,839 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) To Mobile Deposit®; 24/04/2018 – Mitek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Adj EPS 6c; 08/03/2018 Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value; 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 16/04/2018 – VASCO to Demonstrate Innovation in Risk Analytics, Mobile Onboarding and Blockchain Technology at RSA Conference 2018; 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 01/05/2018 – Mitek Reports Record Second Quarter Revenue, Up 25% Year Over Year Raises Full Year Revenue Guidance; 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 01/05/2018 – Mitek Raises FY View To Rev $59M-$60M

Allstate Corp, which manages about $5.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 22,035 shares to 33,225 shares, valued at $2.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,346 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Advisory Ser Network Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 8,189 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank reported 0.02% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Cohen Klingenstein Llc invested in 8,200 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Barnett And stated it has 240 shares. Assetmark Inc has 0.07% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 179,863 shares. Amp Capital accumulated 863,150 shares. Crow Point Ltd Liability Company reported 2.43% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). 406,951 are held by Stifel Finance. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 2.81M shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Company holds 140,938 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. The Japan-based Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The has invested 0.12% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Brandywine Inv Management Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 38,108 shares in its portfolio. 11,765 are held by Registered Inv Advisor Incorporated. Highland Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 149,523 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Co owns 4,611 shares.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27 million and $758.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Victory Cap Hldgs Inc Com Cl A by 18,460 shares to 63,335 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sps Comm Inc Com (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 3,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,845 shares, and cut its stake in Primoris Svcs Corp Com (NASDAQ:PRIM).