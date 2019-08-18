Allstate Increases Holding in Targa Res (TRGP); Pros Hldgs (PRO) Holder Next Century Growth Investors Decreased Its Position

Allstate Corp increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 15.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp bought 10,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 79,595 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 68,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.08. About 1.54M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 09/03/2018 TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $58; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- NOTES WILL ACCRUE INTEREST AT A RATE OF 5.875% PER ANNUM, WILL MATURE ON APRIL 15, 2026, AND WERE PRICED AT PAR; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q REV. $2.46B, EST. $2.45B; 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV; 03/05/2018 – TARGA PRESIDENT SAYS LPG EXPORTS OUTLOOK REMAINS ‘ROBUST’; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES- TOTAL NET GROWTH CAPEX RELATED TO FALCON AND PEREGRINE PLANTS,PIPELINE SYSTEM IS ABOUT $500 MLN ; ABOUT $200 MLN EXPECTED TO BE SPENT IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Distributable Cash Flow $216.4M; 03/04/2018 – KP Engineering Announces Completion of Cryogenic Gas Plant for Targa Re; 08/05/2018 – Targa Resources at Deutsche Bank MLP & Pipeline Day Tomorrow

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Pros Hldgs Inc (PRO) by 13.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 24,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The institutional investor held 156,223 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60 million, down from 180,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Pros Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $72.42. About 205,336 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 10/04/2018 – CLEARLAKE CAPITAL BUYS WHEEL PROS, TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 16/05/2018 – SAP and PROS Team up to Provide One-Stop Commerce and Merchandising Solution for Airlines; 01/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference May 4; 13/04/2018 – PROS Holdings: Exclusive: Houston’s Tech Innovation District Slated for Former Sears Building in Midtown April 13, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% of Pros Holdings; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 18/04/2018 – PROS Thought Leaders Selected to Deliver Presentations at Professional Pricing Society Spring Conference; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Rev $47.9M; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 21c-Loss 19c; 13/03/2018 – PROS: PROS Adrienne Collins loved talking #AI in business travel with other Travel experts at @Egencia’s Lunch and Learns…

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $748.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 18,257 shares to 107,697 shares, valued at $6.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 57,786 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Northern Trust holds 571,240 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 72,766 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 0% or 2,151 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt accumulated 194,315 shares. Wellington Mngmt Llp holds 15,014 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 6,589 shares or 0% of the stock. Element Capital Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 4,901 shares. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Legal General Gru Public Ltd invested in 0% or 6,527 shares. Shannon River Fund Mgmt has 543,144 shares. Minnesota-based Us Savings Bank De has invested 0.01% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Citigroup Incorporated invested in 12,916 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “It’s Not Too Late To Buy PROS Holdings, Stifel Says In Upgrade – Benzinga” on May 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS): What Can We Expect From This High Growth Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Campbell Soup – Divestments Completed, Focus On The Operations – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For August 16, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.22 earnings per share, up 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Did Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Loss-Making Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected To Breakeven – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Targa Resources Corp. Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Targa Resources: Performance Review And Way Forward – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 6,222 shares to 3.12 million shares, valued at $178.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 19,707 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,821 shares, and cut its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Gru Limited accumulated 4,798 shares or 0% of the stock. Macroview Invest Management Ltd Liability Com has 52 shares. Sei Invs Co owns 0.02% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 173,753 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny stated it has 18,737 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 15,378 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 1,094 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 10,756 shares. Comerica State Bank invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Prudential Fincl Incorporated reported 15,902 shares. Sigma Planning Corp owns 11,175 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Royal London Asset Management Ltd has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.40 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 314,724 shares. Raymond James Associate owns 1.31M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 0.01% stake.