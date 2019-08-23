Allstate Increases Holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL); Ajo LP Holding in Pepsico (PEP) Cut as Stock Rose

Ajo Lp decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 0.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp sold 3,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 2.12 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $260.27M, down from 2.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $131.65. About 1.69M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry

Allstate Corp increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 42.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp bought 14,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 50,325 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45 million, up from 35,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $72.89. About 1.72M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque State Bank Tru Co reported 4,170 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cordasco Financial Networks, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 900 shares. Fulton Retail Bank Na has 0.03% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Rodgers Brothers Inc has 1.26% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Hartford Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 4,344 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 65,158 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Salem Cap Management Incorporated has 12,450 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Etrade Cap Management Lc holds 0.08% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 38,129 shares. Penobscot Invest Co stated it has 0.16% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.06% or 942,674 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 61,262 shares. Arrow Fincl Corp accumulated 0.21% or 12,992 shares. Hilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 0% or 400 shares. Cypress Grp owns 0.52% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 37,314 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 38,035 shares to 25,604 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 100,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,390 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lodestar Investment Counsel Lc Il holds 1.31% or 100,156 shares in its portfolio. Triangle Wealth Management invested 1.55% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hanson Mcclain has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Aristotle Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 40,707 shares. Florida-based Edmp has invested 1.42% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). British Columbia Invest Management Corporation holds 500,590 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. 17,287 were reported by Newfocus Finance Gp Limited Liability Company. First Republic Invest Management has invested 0.74% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cincinnati Insurance accumulated 4.26% or 1.24M shares. Meritage Portfolio Mgmt has 0.06% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Compton Inc Ri owns 1.62% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 30,441 shares. First Citizens Financial Bank And owns 25,017 shares. Willis Inv Counsel accumulated 164,000 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Corp has 0.88% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 401,490 shares. Community Savings Bank Na has invested 1.34% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.94 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49B and $19.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autozone (NYSE:AZO) by 2,001 shares to 13,602 shares, valued at $13.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 23,648 shares in the quarter, for a total of 480,889 shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).