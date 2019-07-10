Allstate Increased Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Position; Whitestone REIT (WSR)’s Sentiment Is 1.27

Whitestone REIT (WSR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.16, from 2.43 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 57 investment professionals opened new and increased positions, while 45 decreased and sold stock positions in Whitestone REIT. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 21.96 million shares, down from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Whitestone REIT in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 34 Increased: 44 New Position: 13.

Allstate Corp increased Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) stake by 27.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Allstate Corp acquired 22,791 shares as Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)’s stock declined 1.73%. The Allstate Corp holds 105,366 shares with $2.78M value, up from 82,575 last quarter. Weyerhaeuser Co now has $19.42B valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.31. About 3.13M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY)

Whitestone REIT is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $512.61 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 25.28 P/E ratio. It is engaged in owning and operating commercial properties in culturally diverse markets in major metropolitan areas.

Campbell & Co Investment Adviser Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Whitestone REIT for 13,584 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Llc owns 150,202 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America has 0.04% invested in the company for 35,300 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny has invested 0.03% in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System, a Arizona-based fund reported 61,363 shares.

Analysts await Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 20.69% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.29 per share. WSR’s profit will be $9.16 million for 13.99 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Whitestone REIT for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.87. About 178,519 shares traded. Whitestone REIT (WSR) has risen 9.74% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.31% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr reported 140,104 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 15,661 shares. Atria Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 13,173 shares. Tompkins Financial Corporation stated it has 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Lp invested in 0.02% or 435,242 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Incorporated stated it has 11,579 shares. Cleararc Cap stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Parkside Bank, Missouri-based fund reported 4,577 shares. Huntington Bancorp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 20,495 shares. Crawford Counsel accumulated 0.02% or 19,600 shares. Mercer Advisers accumulated 480 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Japan-based Asset Mngmt One has invested 0.05% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Forward Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 32,480 shares. First Republic Investment holds 1.02 million shares.

Allstate Corp decreased Ishares Tr (IWB) stake by 494,378 shares to 897,288 valued at $141.15M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) stake by 38,035 shares and now owns 25,604 shares. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) was reduced too.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $90,886 activity. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $210,526 was made by Hagen Russell S on Friday, February 1. $119,640 worth of stock was bought by Stockfish Devin W on Thursday, June 6.

Among 2 analysts covering Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Weyerhaeuser had 5 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, March 11 by BMO Capital Markets.