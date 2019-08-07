Allstate Increased Its Stake in General Electric Co (GE) by $4.09 Million; Simcoe Capital Management Lifted Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Holding by $17.23 Million

Allstate Corp increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 284.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp bought 454,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 614,857 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14M, up from 159,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.46. About 72.16M shares traded or 41.42% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 18/04/2018 – GE: `ULTRASONIC INSPECTIONS’ TO BE COMPLETED OVER NEXT 30 DAYS; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY- TWO JOINT VENTURE (JV) COMPANIES HAVE BEEN SET UP FOR THE PURPOSE; 20/04/2018 – General Electric: On Track to Exceed Cost Reduction Goal of $2B in 2018; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO EXPLORES WAYS TO DIVEST INSURANCE ASSETS; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO DECLINES TO SAY DIVIDEND IS SAFE IN 2019; SAYS IT DEPENDS ON CASH FLOW, OPERATING PROFIT AND PORTFOLIO MOVES; 11/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES- TO LEASE 12 BOEING 737 MAX8S TO JET AIRWAYS INDIA WITH DELIVERIES COMMENCING FROM 12 JUNE 2018 AND CONTINUING INTO 2020; 13/04/2018 – GE RESTATING EARNINGS FOR NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: AVIATION, HEALTHCARE UNITS `VERY STRONG’; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES – AS A PART OF EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH GE, LOWE’S WILL BECOME NATIONWIDE HOME CENTER TO OFFER GE LIGHT BULBS

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 150.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 689,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.52 million, up from 456,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.30% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $30.08. About 1.71M shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 30/05/2018 – SeaWorld Offers FREE Admission for Veterans Through July 4; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss $62.8M; 26/03/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – DENISE GODREAU IS LEAVING HER POSITION AS THE CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Exclusive: SeaWorld San Antonio president talks new messaging and momentum; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Buys New 1% Position in SeaWorld; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 73c; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C, EST. LOSS/SHR 76C; 11/05/2018 – Hap Trading Buys New 3.5% Position in SeaWorld; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image; 11/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barrons.com

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $397.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verra Mobility Corp by 339,271 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $18.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold SEAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 55.74 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability accumulated 272 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation owns 8,367 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 67,265 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Maverick has 29,580 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1.60M were accumulated by Waddell Reed. 52,927 were accumulated by Jefferies Limited Company. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 16,938 shares. United Ser Automobile Association has invested 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) or 32,245 shares. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn reported 0% stake. Paloma Prns Management stated it has 0.01% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). State Street invested 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Ameritas Investment Partners Inc reported 4,345 shares. Numerixs Technology holds 15,600 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.02% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) or 1.44M shares.

More notable recent SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Heads up, sports fans: Here’s a peek inside Disney Springs’ new NBA Experience store – Orlando Business Journal” on July 22, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Dow bounces back from worst day of 2019 as S&P 500 ends 6-day losing streak – MarketWatch” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Reasons I Sold SeaWorld Stock Last Week – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SeaWorld: Next Leg Higher Is Upon Us – Seeking Alpha” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Theme Parks Are Having a Challenging Summer – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Can Larry Culp Really Save General Electric Stock? – Investorplace.com” on July 10, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “GE’s stock sinks on heavy volume a day after announcing earnings, CFO departure – MarketWatch” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “This Analyst Continues to Hold a Bullish View on General Electric (GE) Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Finally Time to Go Long GE Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “GE, Square And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 30 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 32,340 shares to 4,815 shares, valued at $393,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3,283 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,429 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kelly Lawrence W And Associate Inc Ca accumulated 37,498 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ameriprise holds 7.16M shares. 3,537 are held by Cls Ltd Limited Liability Company. Nexus Investment Management Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 781,885 shares. Main Street Rech Ltd Liability reported 0.04% stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 210,941 shares. Hrt Financial Limited Liability Co holds 71,327 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus owns 2.03M shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Lincoln Ltd Liability Corp owns 50,086 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Company holds 0.28% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 83,145 shares. Eagle Cap Mngmt Llc reported 2.15% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Peapack Gladstone Fin has 0.08% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 178,161 shares. Daiwa Group owns 0.04% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 470,048 shares. Burgundy Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 400,000 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Limited, a New York-based fund reported 499,582 shares.