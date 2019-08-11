Allstate Increased Applied Matls (AMAT) Holding By $377,442; Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Shorts Decreased By 16.76%

Allstate Corp increased Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) stake by 23.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Allstate Corp acquired 9,678 shares as Applied Matls Inc (AMAT)’s stock rose 13.81%. The Allstate Corp holds 51,131 shares with $2.03M value, up from 41,453 last quarter. Applied Matls Inc now has $44.14B valuation. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 5.13M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share

Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had a decrease of 16.76% in short interest. MGM’s SI was 20.57 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 16.76% from 24.71M shares previously. With 6.14M avg volume, 3 days are for Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)’s short sellers to cover MGM’s short positions. The SI to Mgm Resorts International’s float is 4.23%. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.85. About 3.29 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS CEO PREDICTS REVPAR FOR FY18 UP 1-3 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Expects Las Vegas Strip REVPAR to Increase 1 to 3 %; 15/03/2018 – The MGM Resorts Foundation Announces the 2018 Women’s Leadership Conference August 27 and 28, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas; 26/04/2018 – MGM SPRINGFIELD TO OFFICIALLY OPEN AUG. 24, 2018; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q REVPAR Fell 4.3% at Las Vegas Strip Resorts; 15/05/2018 – British bookmakers odds on to unlock U.S sports after legal ruling; 05/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Intl Announces Sale of Grand Victoria Casino for $327.5M; 15/05/2018 – Stevie Wonder Announces “The Stevie Wonder Song Party: A Celebration of Life, Love & Music” Concert Series; 14/05/2018 – Statement of MGM Resorts International on the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn PASPA in Murphy v NCAA

Allstate Corp decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 124,244 shares to 610,430 valued at $172.43M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) stake by 32,025 shares and now owns 11,131 shares. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Applied Materials Inc had 13 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna on Friday, February 15 with “Hold”. On Friday, May 17 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Lc reported 6,143 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Axiom stated it has 0.07% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Sandy Spring Bankshares has invested 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated accumulated 18.30M shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America owns 2,738 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gsa Capital Prns Llp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Creative Planning reported 69,811 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. United Automobile Association reported 1.83 million shares. Chem State Bank accumulated 26,575 shares. Ledyard Bank & Trust owns 16,690 shares. 98,805 were accumulated by Kelly Lawrence W & Assoc Ca. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co holds 715,226 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has 0% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 16,000 shares. Alps Advisors Inc stated it has 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt has 243,969 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company has market cap of $15.19 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. It has a 85.61 P/E ratio. The Company’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MGM Resorts International shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Incorporated Ar stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Prudential Financial owns 458,813 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Victory Capital Management holds 0% or 7,472 shares. Legal General Public Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.59M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cwm Limited Liability reported 40 shares. Kings Point Capital Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Gates Capital Mngmt invested 4.19% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Millennium holds 0.04% or 1.06 million shares. Deutsche Bank Ag invested in 554,325 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.28% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 1.73 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 357,102 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Inc holds 0.05% or 426,967 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset owns 42,150 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 842,465 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Among 5 analysts covering MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. MGM Resorts Intl had 17 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 26. Deutsche Bank maintained MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 6. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Nomura. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 22. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 18 to “Equal-Weight”. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 6. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy”. The stock of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Credit Suisse.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $151.10 million activity. On Friday, June 21 the insider Meister Keith A. bought $10.59M. $20.32M worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was bought by SALEM PAUL J on Wednesday, May 8. GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK also bought $30,075 worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on Thursday, March 7.

