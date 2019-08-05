Allstate Holding in Eog Res (EOG) Lowered by $517,275; Decatur Capital Management Has Cut Its Corning (GLW) Stake by $4.52 Million; Stock Declined

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Corning Inc. (GLW) by 45.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 137,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 163,160 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40M, down from 300,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Corning Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $29.29. About 6.63 million shares traded or 29.31% up from the average. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 And Mig 1 To Corning Csd, Ny’s 2018 Go Bonds And Bans; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 24/05/2018 – Last month, the U.S. banned ZTE from purchasing parts from U.S. companies, including Qualcomm, Corning, and Aphabet’s Google; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Global Fiber Optical Coupler Market to 2022 – Dominated by Corning, Finisar, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, and Sumitomo Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY GAAP NET SALES $2,500 MLN VS $2,375 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Corning Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLW); 24/04/2018 – Corning Plans to Deliver More Than $12.5 Billion to Hldrs While Investing $10 B in Growth Opportunities; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SEGMENT GAAP NET SALES WERE $886 MLN VS $818 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Allstate Corp decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 15.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp sold 5,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 30,169 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, down from 35,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $82.46. About 6.80M shares traded or 99.37% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 52,116 shares to 162,926 shares, valued at $18.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 5,731 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,841 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00 million and $517.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 43,679 shares to 123,979 shares, valued at $8.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 14,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,163 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD).

