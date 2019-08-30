Allstate Holding in Anthem (ANTM) Has Trimmed as Valuation Rose; Molson Coors Brewing Co. (TAP) Shareholder National Investment Services Has Lifted Its Position

Allstate Corp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 22.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp sold 3,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 13,649 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92M, down from 17,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $263.11. About 431,919 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 26/04/2018 – NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus doesn’t expect kneeling during the National Anthem to be a factor in the upcoming season; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co. (TAP) by 57.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 10,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 28,568 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, up from 18,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $51.14. About 578,302 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP); 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees Underlying Effective Tax Rate in the Range of 18%-22 % for 2018; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 2018 TARGETS UNCHANGED; 11/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer weighs Michael Kors against Molson Coors and uses the drastically different companies to teach an investing lesson; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.21B for 13.59 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 52,701 shares to 90,825 shares, valued at $5.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 66,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

