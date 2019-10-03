Allstate Has Trimmed Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stake By $465,063; Vantage Investment Partners Lowered Boeing Co (BA) Stake By $1.85 Million

Allstate Corp decreased Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) stake by 8.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Allstate Corp sold 2,337 shares as Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)’s stock declined 4.54%. The Allstate Corp holds 24,290 shares with $4.84M value, down from 26,627 last quarter. Norfolk Southern Corp now has $45.01B valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $170.87. About 1.74 million shares traded or 0.30% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 18.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 5,069 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Vantage Investment Partners Llc holds 21,739 shares with $7.91 million value, down from 26,808 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $208.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $370.85. About 1.99M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal; 08/03/2018 – American Airlines to Retire 45 Boeing 737s Over Next Two Years; 06/03/2018 – BOEING – HAWAIIAN ALSO HAS PURCHASE RIGHTS FOR 10 ADDITIONAL 787S; 18/05/2018 – Pratik Mukane: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 plane carrying 104 crashes shortly after taking off from Havana’s main airport; 05/05/2018 – Boeing Eyes Air Supremacy — Barron’s; 08/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA; 11/05/2018 – AVweb: Iran Nuclear Deal Cancellation Fails to Dent Boeing and Airbus; 10/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – DEAL IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.24 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 28/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Singapore Airlines will raise its profile in the Japanese market by putting the latest version of the Boeing Dreamliner wide-body aircraft into service to all of its Japanese destinations — Osaka, Tokyo, Nagoya and Fukuoka

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 39.79 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 4 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing has $48000 highest and $37000 lowest target. $428.25’s average target is 15.48% above currents $370.85 stock price. Boeing had 9 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Monday, May 13 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Thursday, July 11. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $48000 target in Wednesday, July 10 report. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, October 2. The firm has “Peer Perform” rating by Wolfe Research given on Thursday, July 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity. $100,546 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) shares were bought by Scanlon Jennifer F..

Allstate Corp increased Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) stake by 12,578 shares to 21,395 valued at $1.75M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Tr (CSJ) stake by 1.53 million shares and now owns 2.71 million shares. Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) was raised too.