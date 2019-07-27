Allstate Has Trimmed Its Holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by $1.95 Million as Market Value Declined; As Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Stock Price Declined, Holder Krensavage Asset Management Decreased Stake

Krensavage Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) by 11.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc sold 59,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 476,042 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.47M, down from 535,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $77.87. About 156,884 shares traded. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has declined 12.02% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTA News: 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q EPS 61c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTA); 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.6% Position in Enanta; 21/05/2018 – Enanta at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20; 28/03/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentations at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q Rev $44M; 09/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ENTA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100.00 FROM $80; 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Enanta; 24/04/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call on May 8 at 4:30 p.m. ET to Discuss Financial Results for its Fiscal Second

Allstate Corp decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp sold 45,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,204 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, down from 80,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $40.59. About 2.06M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 17/04/2018 – USG Corporation Strengthens Its Commitment to Diversity & Inclusion; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Net $393M; 06/03/2018 – USS Carl Vinson port call in Vietnam aimed at challenging Beijing’s claims; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS SOUTH AMERICA ECONOMIC WOES COULD YIELD ACQUISITIONS; 04/05/2018 – ADM Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Feed and Grain: Bunge’s Argentine Plants Behind ADM Bid; 22/03/2018 – BBRAZIL CENTRAL BANK SUBMITS APPT OF NEW ADM DIRECTOR TO TEMER; 01/05/2018 – ADM SAYS TRADE ISSUES SEEM TO `EVOLVE ALMOST ON A DAILY BASIS’; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Applauds Nomination of Vice Adm. Karl Schultz as the 26th Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard; 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland: Four New Business Segments to Be Reflected in Fincl Results Beginning With 1Q

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kcm Advsrs Limited Co reported 8,400 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 1.28 million shares or 0.25% of the stock. Cibc Ww Markets, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 246,540 shares. Voya Inv Ltd stated it has 0.03% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). First Personal Financial Serv reported 1,343 shares. Whitnell And Commerce reported 500 shares. Hexavest Inc owns 538,625 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Moreover, Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Kornitzer Cap Management Ks holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 87,775 shares. Marathon Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.69% or 2.93M shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans owns 0.03% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 226,362 shares. Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability Co reported 0.03% stake. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 531 shares. Hilton Limited Liability has invested 1.34% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

More notable recent Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Archer-Daniels-Midland Company 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, ADM, Conoco, FedEx, Fox, Kinder Morgan, Lennar, Micron, Slack, Virtu and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Archer Daniels Midland: Buy Straw Hats In Winter – Seeking Alpha” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ADM Just Dropped Back Into The Buy Zone – Seeking Alpha” published on December 28, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ADM Creates New Business Unit to Accelerate Value Creation – Business Wire” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Analysts await Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.69 EPS, down 32.35% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.02 per share. ADM’s profit will be $386.51 million for 14.71 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Archer-Daniels-Midland Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4,641 shares to 29,354 shares, valued at $52.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 4,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.77 million activity. Shares for $256,542 were bought by Young Ray G on Monday, April 29. Another trade for 23,657 shares valued at $1.00M was bought by LUCIANO JUAN R.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.92 million activity. On Monday, February 11 the insider Golumbeski George sold $1.22M. Gardiner Nathaniel S. sold $311,562 worth of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 95.88% or $0.93 from last year’s $0.97 per share. ENTA’s profit will be $786,953 for 486.69 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -80.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold ENTA shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 16.96 million shares or 1.13% more from 16.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 12,214 shares. Aperio Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) for 7,630 shares. 33,014 are owned by Prudential Financial. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Co invested in 0.06% or 31,843 shares. 15,004 were reported by Trexquant Inv Lp. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) for 24,293 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 9,400 shares. Orbimed Advsr reported 0.34% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) or 77,629 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc has 0.02% invested in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Dubuque Commercial Bank Tru Co invested in 170 shares. Ameriprise Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 510,308 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 22,500 shares. Moreover, Victory Cap Management Incorporated has 0% invested in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) for 2,170 shares.