Allstate Has Raised Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake By $1.26 Million; 0 Analysts Bullish Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)

Allstate Corp increased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 101.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Allstate Corp acquired 29,249 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Allstate Corp holds 58,070 shares with $2.53M value, up from 28,821 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $43.77B valuation. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $31.65. About 19.18M shares traded or 93.35% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Omnicom Group has $88 highest and $84 lowest target. $85’s average target is 12.29% above currents $75.7 stock price. Omnicom Group had 5 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) rating on Monday, July 15. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $8600 target. See Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) latest ratings:

15/07/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $88 New Target: $86.0000 Downgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $85 New Target: $88 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $76 New Target: $84 Upgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Allstate Corp decreased Linde Plc stake by 18,401 shares to 29,180 valued at $5.13M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 3,283 shares and now owns 30,429 shares. Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger has $55 highest and $4100 lowest target. $49.17’s average target is 55.36% above currents $31.65 stock price. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, June 7 report. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $4100 target in Monday, July 22 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 9 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Limited Com accumulated 712,186 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd invested 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 14,667 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Liability holds 0.43% or 55,696 shares. Wedgewood Prns invested in 0.11% or 33,375 shares. Murphy Cap Mgmt has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 5,069 shares in its portfolio. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Altrinsic Global Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested 3.56% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Patten Group holds 6,871 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 78,820 shares. Washington Capital Mngmt invested in 1.45% or 29,320 shares. Middleton Com Ma stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Wetherby Asset Management Inc reported 0.17% stake. Montgomery Investment Mgmt Inc owns 19,666 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold Omnicom Group Inc. shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.04% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 547,347 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Peddock Cap Advisors Lc owns 1,050 shares. Fiduciary Mngmt Incorporated Wi reported 4.36 million shares. Naples Glob reported 0.21% stake. 3,192 were accumulated by Fayez Sarofim And. Norinchukin Bancorporation The reported 43,680 shares. 13,114 were accumulated by Homrich And Berg. Wellington Grp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 94,906 shares. Moreover, Federated Investors Incorporated Pa has 0% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd has invested 0% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Jane Street Group Inc Inc Llc, a New York-based fund reported 25,363 shares. 470,300 were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Donaldson Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 3,425 shares. Lvw holds 5,157 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $75.7. About 1.04 million shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EBITA $449.2M; 20/04/2018 – End of Sorrell’s reign heralds change for big ad empires; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Creates Global Experiential Practice Area; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Mark O’Brien as Oper Chief of Brand Consulting Group; 16/05/2018 – The Integer Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing; 22/05/2018 – UpSnap Engages MarketStar as Sales Channel for Proprietary IDM Solution; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO NAME JOHN WREN CHAIRMAN; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EPS $1.14; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom’s GSD&M ldea City wins $741 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Returns to Revenue Growth — Earnings Review

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company has market cap of $16.47 billion. The firm offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, or CRM, public relations, and specialty communications. It has a 12.71 P/E ratio. The Company’s services comprise advertising, brand consultancy, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, environmental design, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare communications, and instore design services.