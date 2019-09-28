Allstate Has Raised By $1.55 Million Its Abbvie (ABBV) Holding; Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Manhattan Associates has $10000 highest and $9200 lowest target. $96’s average target is 20.59% above currents $79.61 stock price. Manhattan Associates had 4 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, August 12 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. See Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) latest ratings:

25/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/08/2019 Broker: Rosenblatt Rating: Buy New Target: $100.0000 Initiates Coverage On

12/08/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $92.0000 Maintain

22/04/2019 Broker: SunTrust Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

Allstate Corp increased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 18.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Allstate Corp acquired 21,515 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Allstate Corp holds 135,335 shares with $9.84 million value, up from 113,820 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $110.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.85. About 7.04M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 02/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls For 2nd Wk, Zepatier Declines: Hep-C; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q REV. $7.93B, EST. $7.6B; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Adj EPS $1.87; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 13/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Humira Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in Latest Week: Symphony

Among 4 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AbbVie has $8400 highest and $7900 lowest target. $80.75’s average target is 7.88% above currents $74.85 stock price. AbbVie had 10 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, April 29. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, September 4 by Piper Jaffray. UBS upgraded AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) rating on Thursday, September 12. UBS has “Buy” rating and $7900 target. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 20 by Piper Jaffray.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. 15,552 shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan, worth $1.00 million. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. 55,000 shares valued at $3.62M were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, July 31. Another trade for 7,525 shares valued at $498,057 was made by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M. 25,000 shares were bought by Schumacher Laura J, worth $1.76 million. $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29.

Allstate Corp decreased Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc stake by 31,129 shares to 17,310 valued at $946,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) stake by 19,742 shares and now owns 15,462 shares. Tapestry Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 16 investors sold Manhattan Associates, Inc. shares while 103 reduced holdings.

The stock decreased 3.42% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $79.61. About 328,785 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 78.81% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 22/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Unveils the lndustry’s Most Sophisticated Inventory Planning and Replenishment Solution; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Maintains 2018 Full-Yr Guidance; 13/03/2018 Manhattan Associates Named a Top Workplace in Atlanta for Sixth Straight Year; 23/05/2018 – Kindred Integrates SORT With Manhattan Associates’ Warehouse Management System; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Updates its Visionary TMS Solution to Address the Transportation Industry’s Biggest Challenges; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 EPS $1.23-EPS $1.27; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 Rev $546M-$558M; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES 1Q REV. $130.6M, EST. $130.0M; 17/05/2018 – Everest Technologies Expands Supply Chain and Omnichannel Commerce Offerings with Manhattan Associates Partnership

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel activities for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company has market cap of $5.12 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It has a 54.08 P/E ratio. It provides supply chain solutions, such as distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel central and local solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions.