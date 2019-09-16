Allstate Has Lowered Stake in 3M Co (MMM) by $343,924 as Market Valuation Declined; Hhr Asset Management Trimmed Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $2.48 Million

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 1,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 29,877 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.58M, down from 31,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $892.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $34.35 during the last trading session, reaching $1804.99. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon is, says CEO of Swatch; 30/05/2018 – Applause Launches Industry’s First Crowdtesting Offering for Amazon Alexa; 12/04/2018 – Agency Spy: Initiative L.A. Wins Amazon Studios Media Business as IPG Consolidates the Larger Amazon Account; 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 02/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Trump wants USPS to increase Amazon’s shipping costs as advisers encourage the president to cancel Amazon’s; 30/05/2018 – CBS News: Amazon bans customers with too many returns; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 15/03/2018 – THE PLAINTIFF, TRI HUYNH, FILED HIS WHISTLEBLOWER LAWSUIT WITH A FEDERAL COURT IN CALIFORNIA; 13/05/2018 – ‘Alexa’ has become a less popular baby name since Amazon launched Echo; 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help restore the Amazon?

Allstate Corp decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 4.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp sold 1,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 39,602 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.87M, down from 41,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $169.23. About 1.55 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT; 24/04/2018 – 3M said Tuesday it expects earnings per share for the year to range between $10.20 and $10.55, down from a range between $10.20 and $10.70; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007; 15/05/2018 – 3M Co Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Psagot Investment House Ltd, Israel-based fund reported 2,665 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 6,980 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 24,800 shares or 7.41% of its portfolio. Goelzer Invest Mgmt Inc invested in 1,004 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Bluestein R H holds 5.52% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 54,683 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur invested in 2.35% or 8,505 shares. Pictet North America Advsr Sa holds 3,960 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Sol Capital Mngmt owns 376 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. 1,202 were reported by Whalerock Point Prns. Peavine Lc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 170 shares. Ws Management Lllp has 0.56% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,539 shares. Da Davidson & has 15,463 shares. Jmg Financial reported 135 shares stake. Friess Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.38% or 17,217 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.63% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 808 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 98.10 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 26,970 shares to 68,020 shares, valued at $23.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 149,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 394,173 shares, and has risen its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Allstate Corp, which manages about $5.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EWC) by 182,049 shares to 505,622 shares, valued at $14.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 17,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Twilio Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Veritable Limited Partnership owns 42,648 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 350 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 2.40M are held by Fiera Cap. Of Oklahoma holds 7,918 shares. Argent Trust invested 1.3% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bangor Bankshares holds 0.05% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 1,681 shares. Leavell Management Inc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Doliver Limited Partnership accumulated 0.14% or 2,000 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns invested in 0.12% or 14,656 shares. Pinnacle Ptnrs holds 14,603 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Hartford Investment Mgmt reported 0.34% stake. Freestone Capital Holdg Llc has invested 0.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Mu Invs Ltd holds 29,600 shares. Goldman Sachs Incorporated holds 0.14% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 2.73 million shares. Addison Cap Co invested 0.29% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).