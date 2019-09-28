Allstate Has Lowered Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake; Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) Covered By 6 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Allstate Corp decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 24.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Allstate Corp sold 50,312 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Allstate Corp holds 156,438 shares with $11.99M value, down from 206,750 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $302.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 7.47M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI WIN 2 BLOCKS IN BRAZIL’S SANTOS OFFSHORE BASIN; 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO BOOST PERMIAN PRODUCTION FIVEFOLD; 05/03/2018 – Exxon-led consortium, Spain’s Repsol submit interest in Greek oil and gas tenders; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY TO BEGIN GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL NEXT WEEK; 08/04/2018 – L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LTD LTEH.NS SAYS L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES GET MULTI-MLN DOLLAR DIGITALIZATION CONTRACT FROM EXXONMOBIL EXPLORATION; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL WINS EIGHT DEEPWATER BLOCKS IN LATEST BRAZIL BID ROU; 09/04/2018 – L&T Technology Services Wins Multi-Million Dollar Digitalization Contract from ExxonMobil Exploration Company; 27/04/2018 – Energy Gives Back Some Gains After Exxon Earnings — Energy Roundup; 11/04/2018 – EXXON LNG VP EMMA COCHRANE SAYS EXPECTS TO START PRODUCTION AT ITS TERMINAL IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA IN BEGINNING OF MAY; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Exxon CEO to invest heavily in mega-projects to dominate oil and natural gas markets – Bloomberg

Among 6 analysts covering Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Papa John’s International has $7000 highest and $5500 lowest target. $59.14’s average target is 14.08% above currents $51.84 stock price. Papa John’s International had 15 analyst reports since May 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. Stephens maintained the shares of PZZA in report on Tuesday, August 27 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, September 5. Citigroup maintained Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) rating on Thursday, August 15. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $5800 target. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, August 28 by Stifel Nicolaus. See Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) latest ratings:

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.64 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Exxon Mobil has $9000 highest and $7300 lowest target. $81.17’s average target is 13.56% above currents $71.48 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 13 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Wells Fargo. On Friday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets.

Allstate Corp increased Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) stake by 2,832 shares to 21,137 valued at $2.91M in 2019Q2. It also upped Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd stake by 10,185 shares and now owns 29,353 shares. Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) was raised too.

Allstate Corp increased Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) stake by 2,832 shares to 21,137 valued at $2.91M in 2019Q2. It also upped Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd stake by 10,185 shares and now owns 29,353 shares. Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) was raised too.

The stock increased 1.33% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $51.84. About 681,580 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $427.4 MLN VS $449.3 MLN FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 26, 2017; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s Revenue, North American Same-Store Sales Fall in Latest Quarter — Earnings Review; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Interim CFO Steve Coke Will Continue to Serve as VP Investor Relations and Strategy; 03/05/2018 – American Century Companies Inc. Exits Position in Papa John’s; 19/04/2018 – DJ Papa John’s International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZZA); 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Smith Promoted From Senior Vice Pres, Global Sales and Development for Papa John’s; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is bringing in a new chief marketing officer as it mixes up its strategy; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.53, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold Papa John's International, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 26.01 million shares or 2.36% less from 26.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 60,147 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 48,678 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jackson Square Partners Limited Liability Company invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Riverhead Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Chilton Investment Ltd Company reported 67,088 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Pa reported 7,701 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 209,160 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0% stake. Fil Limited reported 1.08 million shares. Price T Rowe Md has 2.32M shares. Northern holds 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 431,400 shares. 15,234 were reported by Prudential Fin Inc. Citadel Advisors Ltd Company reported 968,177 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 25,165 shares. Synovus Fincl holds 163 shares.

