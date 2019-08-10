Allstate Has Increased Its Oneok New (OKE) Stake; Tang Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position in Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) by $1.79 Million

Allstate Corp increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 17.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp bought 7,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 48,011 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 40,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $69.05. About 1.69 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE); 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK -AS PRECAUTIONARY STEP FOR INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS PIPELINES,TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE WITH ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES PROVIDER; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc

Tang Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc sold 74,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 5.74M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.39M, down from 5.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.04. About 1.03 million shares traded or 25.19% up from the average. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 18/05/2018 – Patrick Heron at Tate St Ives – a Cornish cornucopia; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics 1Q Loss $52.3M; 21/05/2018 – HERON RESOURCES -CONTRACTS REGARDING PROVISION OF EQUIPMENT SUPPLY AND MINING SERVICES AT ITS WOODLAWN ZINC-COPPER PROJECT; 15/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – HERON: NDA FILING TARGETED FOR 2H 2018; 26/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC HRTX.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $50; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN SAYS WILL BE SUBMITTING AN INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR MELOXICAM; 28/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM UNDERWRITTEN OFFERING FOR COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF HTX-011; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: FDA Is Unable to Approve the New Drug Application for IV Meloxicam in Its Current Form; 16/04/2018 – Recro Pharma to Present IV Meloxicam Data at the 43rd Annual Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine Meeting

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 669,060 shares to 1.52M shares, valued at $92.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 92,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 246,994 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gould Asset Management Ltd Ca holds 9,675 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested in 49,615 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Com holds 3,677 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Highlander Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,067 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. New Amsterdam Prtnrs Ltd Company New York holds 0.09% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) or 3,342 shares. 13,401 were accumulated by Leavell Invest Mgmt. 3,900 are owned by Evergreen Management Limited Com. Century Cos holds 0% or 45,043 shares in its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability Co reported 0.05% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.19% or 3.13M shares. Smithfield Company reported 3,019 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.04% or 42,756 shares. Carroll Financial Associates invested in 0% or 347 shares. Washington Trust Commercial Bank has 5,890 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Lc reported 37,605 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ONEOK’s Cash Flow Soars in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “I’m Concerned About ONEOK’s Distribution Sustainability – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Data Make ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ONEOK Inc (New) (OKE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.68 earnings per share, down 25.93% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Heron Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.00% EPS growth.