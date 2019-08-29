Allstate Has Decreased Sysco (SYY) Stake as Share Price Declined; As National Retail Pptys Com (NNN) Share Value Declined, Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Increased Its Position by $705,595

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc Com (NNN) by 55.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 12,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.78% . The institutional investor held 36,005 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 23,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in National Retail Pptys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $55.89. About 325,499 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ National Retail Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNN); 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.62 TO $2.66, EST. $2.65; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $2.66 to $2.70; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – Record First Quarter 2018 Operating Results And Increased 2018 Guidance Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc; 17/04/2018 – National Retail Properties President & CEO Jay Whitehurst interviewed by Advisor Access; 16/04/2018 Common Dividend Declared by National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.55; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Net $94.7M; 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR 5.70% SERIES

Allstate Corp decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp sold 13,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 49,514 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, down from 62,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $74.33. About 808,684 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q GROSS MARGIN +18.7%, EST. +18.5%; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 16/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 34th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59 million and $413.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,477 shares to 1,470 shares, valued at $2.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc Com (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,072 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold NNN shares while 88 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 143.01 million shares or 3.80% less from 148.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aew Capital Management LP holds 2.87% or 1.82 million shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Huntington Comml Bank invested in 22,777 shares. Amp Invsts holds 182,319 shares. Sei has invested 0.05% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Llc stated it has 4,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Raymond James Ser stated it has 65,810 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 34,054 are held by Massachusetts Svcs Com Ma. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.01% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Moreover, Fisher Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). First Quadrant LP Ca reported 0.06% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc holds 169,900 shares. Cibc Asset Management reported 7,319 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Waterfront Cap Partners Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Parametric Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) or 220,965 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Mackay Shields Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Ancora Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 8,393 shares. Capital Investment holds 18,956 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Stevens First Principles Inv holds 80,098 shares. Chemung Canal Trust reported 0.06% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 1.01M shares or 0.1% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 162,761 shares. Manufacturers Life Co The holds 958,648 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Comerica State Bank invested 0.1% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Glenview Savings Bank Dept holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 38,072 shares. Page Arthur B, Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,895 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 266 shares. The New York-based Element Cap Management Lc has invested 0.08% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Co holds 0.13% or 2.33M shares. Long Road Investment Counsel Ltd Liability holds 0.85% or 20,735 shares.

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 29,249 shares to 58,070 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 9,817 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,545 shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).