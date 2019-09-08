Allstate Has Decreased Position in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by $8.84 Million; Valinor Management Raised Stake in Ptc (PTC)

Valinor Management Llc increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 40.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc bought 340,204 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.60M, up from 837,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $67.13. About 646,173 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY’18 EPS (GAAP) $0.31 -$0.38; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 175.5M RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q REV. 40.1B RUPEES, EST. 42.80B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY’18 LICENSE AND SUBSCRIPTION BOOKINGS $455 MLN -$475 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK CEO SEES POST-PTC CAPEX AT 16%-18% OF SALES; 08/03/2018 – PTC Inc. at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 08/03/2018 – Staples Solutions Goes Live with PTC’s Retail Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Solution

Allstate Corp decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 85.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp sold 100,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 17,390 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, down from 117,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $72.97. About 5.60 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82 billion and $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 61,900 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $67.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 33,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.67M shares, and cut its stake in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO).

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2,807 shares to 3,914 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 15,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,926 shares, and has risen its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.