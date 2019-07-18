Allstate Has Decreased Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Position by $5.39 Million; Exxon (XOM) Market Value Rose While Cardinal Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $928,320

Allstate Corp decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 94.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp sold 96,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,071 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $346,000, down from 102,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $74.73. About 7.33M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS FIRST EVALUATED NON-HEADCOUNT EXPENSE REDUCTIONS, BUT CONCLUDED THAT A WORKFORCE REDUCTION IS NEEDED- SPOKESPERSON; 12/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL SAYS NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS OF BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL RELATE TO THE RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH BROADCOM’S RELATIONSHIP WITH THIRD PARTY FOREIGN ENTITIES; 12/03/2018 – Trump Orders Broadcom to Cease Attempt to Buy Qualcomm; 15/03/2018 – Broadcom to head Stateside despite Qualcomm blow; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Announces Private Exchange Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Certain Investors; 15/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD-QUALCOMM WAS CLEARLY A UNIQUE AND VERY LARGE ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITY- CFO, CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – MAKING GOOD PROGRESS ON EXECUTING $1 BILLION COST PLAN, ARE FOCUSED ON CLOSING PENDING ACQUISITION OF NXP; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium to Showcase TERALYNX™ 12.8T Switch Silicon Along With a Range of Switch System Solutions and SONiC/SAI Support at the OCP U.S. Summit 2018 in San Jose, California; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO PULL, REFILE WITH MOFCOM ON NXPI: DEALREP; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm slides after layoffs, regulatory challenges to NXP merger

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Exxon (XOM) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management bought 11,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 79,309 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41M, up from 67,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $315.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $74.42. About 5.19 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – EXXON, MURPHY AND QUEIROZ GALVAO WIN ONE BLOCK IN SERGIPE-ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 13/03/2018 – Exxon and biotech group bet on producing algae-based fuel; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Downstream Net $621M; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Upstream Net $429M; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Facility Startup Could Come as Early as 2021; 01/05/2018 – Exxon Defends Guyana Deal as Oil Giant Pushes for Quick Output; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Investment Anticipated to Be Several Hundred Million Dollars; 09/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281775 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 29/03/2018 – Court Dismisses Exxon’s Effort to Block Climate Investigation

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairview Cap Investment Lc has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 5.93 million shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.16% or 4,429 shares. Welch And Forbes Limited Company has invested 1.39% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Curbstone Fin Management invested in 1.57% or 71,302 shares. 10 has invested 0.7% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Brookfield Asset Mgmt invested in 74,400 shares. Brookmont Cap reported 5,954 shares. Hartwell J M Partnership invested in 1.07% or 72,826 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt holds 0.25% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 71,162 shares. United Automobile Association holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 2.45M shares. 2.27 million are held by Glenmede Tru Na. Blackrock stated it has 1.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Price Michael F invested 0.11% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Institute For Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 6,370 shares to 51,834 shares, valued at $3.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,029 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity.