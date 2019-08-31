Allstate Has Decreased By $1.71 Million Its Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stake; Mercury General (MCY) Has 1.18 Sentiment

Allstate Corp decreased Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) stake by 59.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Allstate Corp sold 38,035 shares as Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Allstate Corp holds 25,604 shares with $1.17M value, down from 63,639 last quarter. Activision Blizzard Inc now has $38.24B valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $50.6. About 5.89M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares rise after reopening; 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion Il: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard Expands Esports Leadership Team; 04/05/2018 – The company’s CEO hinted Activision may do something in the same genre in the future; 19/03/2018 – Gaming Giants Win Big Data Challenge With Anodot to Keep Millions of Players in the Game; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC.’S SR UNSECURED; 12/03/2018 – Rise Nation Crowned Champion of the CWL Atlanta Open; 22/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Consumer Products Group Brings Franchises of the Future, Esports and Fan-Favorite Properties to Licensing Expo 2018; 30/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO – AMRITA AHUJA IS GOING TO BECOME NEXT CFO OF BLIZZARD – CONF CALL

Mercury General Corp (MCY) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.19, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 94 institutional investors opened new or increased equity positions, while 80 sold and decreased holdings in Mercury General Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 23.76 million shares, down from 26.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Mercury General Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 24 Reduced: 56 Increased: 64 New Position: 30.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $25,430 activity.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc holds 4.71% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation for 153,035 shares. Prospector Partners Llc owns 231,300 shares or 1.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co has 1.02% invested in the company for 328,620 shares. The Texas-based Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. has invested 0.59% in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 974,440 shares.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.96 billion. The firm also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical breakdown, and umbrella insurance. It has a 15.12 P/E ratio. The Company’s automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeownerÂ’s insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity. The insider NOLAN PETER J bought $4.30M.

Among 7 analysts covering Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Activision Blizzard has $6400 highest and $4300 lowest target. $54.63’s average target is 7.96% above currents $50.6 stock price. Activision Blizzard had 17 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of ATVI in report on Wednesday, August 14 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 12 by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) rating on Tuesday, July 30. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $6000 target. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. On Friday, August 9 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”.

