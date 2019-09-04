Allstate Has Cut Position in Eog Res (EOG) as Stock Value Declined; Shareholder Genesis Asset Managers Llp Raised Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Position

Allstate Corp decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 15.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp sold 5,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 30,169 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, down from 35,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $75.95. About 1.46 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 202,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 4.09 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746.02M, up from 3.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $453.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $174.29. About 5.12 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 07/03/2018 – Lazada’s new seller-friendly measures a boon for entrepreneurs; 29/05/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – BOYU CAPITAL FUND lll TO JOIN AFFILIATES OF YUNFENG CAPITAL, ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING AS SPONSOR, PROVIDE EQUITY FINANCING FOR DEALS; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd. On Continuing Connected Transaction; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ High-Profile `Warriors’; 03/04/2018 – Paytm Mall grabs $2bn valuation with new Softbank/Alibaba investment; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – UNIT ENTERED MARKETING COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIMAMA AND YOUKU TUDOU; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba-backed startup unveils ‘intelligent’ SUV in China; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 16/03/2018 – Group holding legacy Yahoo assets urged to sell $76bn Alibaba stake; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Implies the Enterprise Value of Ele.me at $9.5 Billion

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75 billion and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 387,400 shares to 5.72M shares, valued at $196.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Infosys Technology Ltd Adr (NYSE:INFY) by 5.87 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Pricesmart Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT).

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 15,342 shares to 23,814 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 29,249 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,070 shares, and has risen its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh holds 0.03% or 25,000 shares. 1.05 million are held by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corporation. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 7,571 shares stake. Kames Capital Public Ltd stated it has 2% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Pnc Ser Group holds 0.04% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 367,320 shares. Valley Advisers Incorporated owns 145 shares. Rmb Mgmt Limited holds 0.54% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 224,729 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 68,365 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Indexiq Advsrs Lc has invested 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 29,680 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc reported 2.76M shares stake. Interest Grp reported 243,180 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability Com holds 0.14% or 218,667 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt invested in 0.26% or 19,030 shares.